Vehicles are marooned by floodwaters along Ewaso Ngiro-Naroo Sura Road in Narok South Sub-county following heavy rains on January 30, 2020
Five people died at the weekend as heavy rains continue to pound the country.

In Makueni County, a man and a woman drowned in Muangini River on Saturday.

Their bodies were recovered yesterday by volunteer divers several kilometres downstream. Kasikeu assistant county commissioner, Arthur Wanyoike, warned residents against crossing flooded rivers.

The two accidents occurred hours after 46 people escaped unhurt after the matatu they were travelling in was swept away by Waa River in the same county. They were travelling to a Building Bridges Initiative rally in the neighbouring Kitui County.


SWEPT AWAY

In Migori County, three people died after Migori River burst its banks.

A boda-boda rider was swept away by flash floods as he tried to cross River Kuja at Madiaba bridge in Awendo sub-county, while two others drowned in Uriri and Rongo sub-counties on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kodero Bara assistant chief said a four-year-old boy drowned at Dago Kondigo in Central Kamagambo of Rongo sub-county as he swam in a dam a few metres from his home.

In Nyatike and Uriri sub-counties, several homesteads and schools were flooded, with Angugo, Modi, Nyora and Sere villages being the worst hit. About 300 families have been rendered homeless, with some camping in churches.

A motorist drives on a flooded Mugeni bridge in Sotik, Bomet County, on January, 31, 2020.
"What we are experiencing is worse than what we went through last year. Several people are camping at my office and neighbouring churches while a majority are stranded with nowhere to go," Kakelo Kakoth chief Sospeter Odege said.

