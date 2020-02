© GEORGE SAYAGIE /NATION MEDIA GROUP



SWEPT AWAY

© VITALIS KIMUTAI /NATION MEDIA GROUP



Five people died at the weekend as heavy rains continue to pound the country.In Makueni County, a man and a woman drowned in Muangini River on Saturday.Their bodies were recovered yesterday by volunteer divers several kilometres downstream. Kasikeu assistant county commissioner, Arthur Wanyoike, warned residents against crossing flooded rivers.The two accidents occurred hours after 46 people escaped unhurt after the matatu they were travelling in was swept away by Waa River in the same county. They were travelling to a Building Bridges Initiative rally in the neighbouring Kitui County.A boda-boda rider was swept away by flash floods as he tried to cross River Kuja at Madiaba bridge in Awendo sub-county, while two others drowned in Uriri and Rongo sub-counties on Friday and Saturday, respectively.In Nyatike and Uriri sub-counties, several homesteads and schools were flooded, with Angugo, Modi, Nyora and Sere villages being the worst hit. About 300 families have been rendered homeless, with some camping in churches.Several people are camping at my office and neighbouring churches while a majority are stranded with nowhere to go," Kakelo Kakoth chief Sospeter Odege said.(Read more here