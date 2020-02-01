News 5 received multiple calls about shaking and a loud boom from the Springhill area of Mobile to Lucedale, Mississippi.This is video and audio one viewer sent us. You can hear a noise-we're not sure exactly what it is.Freddie Holloway lives in the Timberland North subdivision in Wilmer."I said, 'What was that?'" Holloway told News 5's Devon Walsh.It is between Georgetown and Williams Road."My wife thought it was the wind, but when I stepped outside, it wasn't windy. It lasted three to four seconds," Holloway said.We checked with the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, butIt's not unprecedented that military jets over the gulf will produce a sonic boom from time to time. Sonic booms can be heard and felt over hundreds of miles.News 5 is working to find out more information.Here are more News 5 viewer videos that capture episodes of the shaking and loud "boom" incident:NEWS 5 has confirmed the "boom" did not come from aircraft at NAS Pensacola. An official tells News 5 the Blue Angels are out of town and are the only planes onboard NAS that are capable of that kind of power. Keesler officials also confirmed to News 5 they do not have aircraft capable of rattling homes. They fly C-130s.