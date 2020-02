© Reuters / Lisi Niesner / Erin Scott

Billionaire speculator George Soros has called for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his COO to be deposed,Zuckerberg and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg "follow only one guiding principle: maximize profits irrespective of the consequences," Soros snarled on Friday in a New York Times op-ed."One way or another, they should not be left in control of Facebook."Soros doesn't just want Zuckerberg and Sandberg removed from power - he wants "those who spread false information" punished more severely. Lest one think he's merely referring to users who circulate viral hoaxes, the iron-fisted philanthropist made it clear he had set his sights on Section 230, the now-well-known US law that protects social media platforms from liability for content their users post. Facebook, he said, should be treated as a publisher, not a platform, and "held accountable for the content that appears on its site."Accusing the Menlo Park behemoth of maintaining an "informal mutual assistance operation or agreement" with US President Donald Trump "in which Facebook will help President Trump to get reelected and Trump will, in turn, defend Facebook against attacks from regulators and the media," Soros sounded for all the world like one of the 'conspiracy theorists' that the fact-checking NGOs he funds have tried to muscle off Facebook.Soros's denunciations of what he insisted was pro-Trump bias on the platform - first voiced last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos - echoed the laments of prominent Democratic politicians.Facebook executives have repeatedly denied any such collusion, but Soros, citing Trump's 2020 campaign manager's claim that Facebook had "given him the edge" in 2016, implied the platform had been working hand-in-glove with the presidency ever since then."This seems to have marked the beginning of a special relationship," he seethed, pointing to a September meeting between Trump and Zuckerberg as further proof something nefarious was going on behind the scenes.Soros has been targeting Facebook since 2018, when he denounced the platform - along with Google - as a "menace" to society, claiming it was deliberately addicting users to its dopamine-spiked landscape, timing his sale and purchase of stock in the company to take advantage of the reaction to his public condemnations. When Facebook retaliated by hiring a PR firm to attack the billionaire, he brought out the big guns, demanding Congress regulate the social media behemoth. Apparently, Facebook bestowing responsibility for fact-checking user-generated content on an organization backed by Soros and his fellow "liberal interventionists" was apparently not sufficient penance.Fearing that "with Facebook's help, Mr. Trump will win the 2020 election," Soros has played the last card he has: demanding the exit of Zuckerberg and Sandberg, "one way or another." The vague not-quite-an-order carries a whiff of a threat, given the man making it is considered one of the most influential figures in US and European politics - who has repeatedly shown that he won't let morality get in the way of a big payday.