Pitztal in Austria
Some ski areas in the Alps have reported more than a metre of snowfall in the past 72 hours.

The Swiss Valais canton has seen the biggest snowfalls reported, with Lotschental ski area posting the most in the past 72 hours - 107cm or 43 inches.

But many ski resorts have reported 30-60cm (1-2 feet) or more in snowfall since Tuesday. A complete transformation after the largely dry and sunny January conditions mot have enjoyed.


La Roisiere in France
At least one ski areas in each of Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland all reached 70cm bases (or more). Among the biggest falls were reported by Cervinia, Garmisch, St Anton and La Roisiere (pictured above). Pitztal in Austria is pictured top.


The snow was driven in on strong winds at altitude and whilst the sun is now out again at many, and skiers and boarders are reporting superb conditions, resorts are warning that the avalanche danger level is high.


The next few days are likely to be warmer with the danger of rain at lower altitude resorts but with light to moderate snow showers for most destination resorts.

Another wave of heavy snowfall is expected next week. Les Menuires is pictured below.

Les Menuires in France