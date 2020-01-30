© RT



"Now, censorship isn't something that exclusively affects the American film industry. I can read the American media but they all say the same things ... And you don't hear from Iran and China, you don't hear from [North] Korea, you don't hear from Venezuela, you don't get their point of view. It's all right-wings fighting with right-wings."

"So much money is spent in politics, it's impossible for my vote to make any difference... Candidates in America now have to raise billions of dollars to be considered serious. Empires fall. Let's pray that this empire, these evil things... because we are the evil empire. What Reagan said about Russia is true about us."

The American film industry changed beyond recognition after the milestone year of 2001, director Oliver Stone told RT, with producers using financial restraints to censor movies challenging the US military or the CIA."Maybe in the 1980s, when I didandI could do that, because it was a slightly more relaxed system," said the award-winning filmmaker, mentioning his famed movies while making his case during former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa's show on RT Spanish.When the Iron Curtain fell and the Cold War ended, things didn't change for the better, Stone believes.he revealed, adding that those sponsoring film productions sometimes resort toYou can take the budgets down... let's say you want to make a film criticizing the American military, taking an Iraq war story or a horror story that recently happened in Iraq... You do those kinds of stories, it's not going to happen."The famed film director sounded pessimistic when asked if there is hope for change - or, at least, if the system allows for that change. He said that both parties - be it Democrats or Republicans - act by the same playbook when dealing with issues of war and peace."There is no party in the United States, no democratic voice except third parties that are small, that would say 'It's all right-wings fighting with right-wings.Stone thinks Donald Trump who has done "horrible things" by pulling out of the Paris climate accords and the hard-earned 2015 Iran nuclear deal. But, argued Stone,which alarmed the mainstream so much that the media was attacking him from day one.Stone lamented that