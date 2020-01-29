Mason Baird, South Carolina Field Organizer, Sanders Campaign: "I've canvassed with someone who's an anarchist, and with someone who's a Marxist/Leninist. So, we attract radical, truly radical people in the campaign"

Daniel Taylor, South Carolina Field Organizer, Sanders Campaign: "We don't want to scare [eople off, so you kinda have to feel it out before you get into the crazy stuff...More, more extreme organizations and stuff like Antifa, you know you were talking about Yellow Vests and all that; but, you know we're kinda keeping that, keeping that on the back-burner for right now."

Project Veritas just released PART 4 of their investigation into the Bernie Sanders campaign, and it is filled with more radical and violent rhetoric from top staffers.The fact that the media is STILL silent about this is baffling, so we NEED to keep the pressure on them. If these videos featured staffers from the TRUMP campaign promoting violence, it would be front page news.Here's just some of what you can expect from this brand new release:Watch the full release below:Here are more full quotes from the radical staffers:, and with someone who's a Marxist/Leninist so we attract radical, truly radical people in the campaign but obviously that's not outward facing...""For the first time, for the first time, in like, my life, maybe even, probably most of our lives in American history, we're going to have - like if we have Bernie in the White House,where we'll have the presidency and we'll have a mass movement, right alongside it, that's like going to be like institutionalized and supported...and I'd like to participate in it.""...Once we break up Google, YouTube, Facebook, nationalize these things, then that would be a huge thing forward so far as education stuff goes.""..., that's my feeling I think it's damaging to the soul, but um, there were plenty of excesses in 1917 (Russian Revolution) I would hope to avoid. Labor, I think that's a big source of power for us, and just try to gain as much leverage and power in the short time that we have. You know, Lenin didn't have the internet, they were a peasant society, and I mean it was like, so you know I would hope that like, that we would - we'd have - we'd be doing a bunch of prep work before the capitalists got hip to what we were doing, I guess. That's my best uh, I'm not excited about the prospect of armed struggle...""...And so I think that, um, I think if we pay attention to, to the lived experience of people in post-Soviet States and in Russia and things like that, then we do find that, yeah, like a lot of the stories we're told in the United States about, you know, the Gulags and the persecution of the Kulaks and things like that are exaggerated...we certainly don't have, uh, uh, a straight perspective on that stuff here in America."Another Sanders Field Organizer in South Carolina hinted at how there are plans in place for "extreme action"Taylor speaks of the "extreme organizations" that would participate in such actions:"For me personally, I have no problem going all in on the campaign stuff because you're planting a seed...yeah, the whole socialist thing four years ago was a whole lot more toxic than it is today...""We don't want to scare people off, you first have to feel it out before you get into the crazy stuff...You know we were talking about more extreme organizations like Antifa, you were talking about, Yellow Vests, all that but we're kinda keeping that on the back-burner for now.""We have all this momentum, where do we go, regardless of the outcome, after it's all over? Change won't come easily, regardless. Even if Bernie is elected, change will not come swiftly or easily, so the connections we make now in the campaign with people, and volunteers, it's important we retain that regardless of the outcome. It's unfortunate that we have to make plans for extreme action but like I said, they're not going to give it to us even if Bernie is elected.""Oh yeah, he (Sanders) has a history of protest and that's what makes him so attractive to the younger people and those fed up with the bureaucracy. Bernie has been out there standing on the picket lines and doing that uncomfortable stuff...and I absolutely think he'd definitely endorse that kind of action because sometimes that's what you have to do to get it done."Project Veritas is going to continue to release more damning info about the Bernie Sanders campaign in the coming days. Stay tuned!