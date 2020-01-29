Flood damage in Central Tapanuli Regency Indonesia, January 2020.
© BNPB
More flooding has affected western Indonesia, this time in North Sumatra province.

Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana) reports that 6 people have lost their lives and 3 are still missing after floods in the Barus district of Central Tapanuli Regency.

Heavy rain caused the Aek Sirahar river to overflow on 29 January 2020, flooding several villages in Barus district. Around 700 families have been affected and 22 people injured. Some of the families have been evacuated to safer areas.


Flood damage in Central Tapanuli Regency
Flood damage in Central Tapanuli Regency Indonesia, January 2020.
Indonesia's Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of further heavy rainfall in areas of Java and Sumatra islands earlier this week. Figures show Sibolga City, around 50km south of Barus, recorded 315mm of rain in 24 hours to 29 January.

Heavy rain, floods and landslides have affected parts of Sumatra and Java island since 19 January.

Around 60,000 people have been affected by floods in Bandung Regency, West Java, since 23 January.

Two people died after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Sumedang Regency in West Java on 25 January.