© BNPB



© BNPB



More flooding has affected western Indonesia, this time in North Sumatra province.Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana) reports that 6 people have lost their lives and 3 are still missing after floods in the Barus district of Central Tapanuli Regency.Heavy rain caused the Aek Sirahar river to overflow on 29 January 2020, flooding several villages in Barus district. Around 700 families have been affected and 22 people injured. Some of the families have been evacuated to safer areas.Indonesia's Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of further heavy rainfall in areas of Java and Sumatra islands earlier this week. Figures show Sibolga City, around 50km south of Barus,