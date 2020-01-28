floods
At least 3 people have died and around 300 left homeless after flooding in Iringa Region, central Tanzania on 27 January.

Flooding has affected parts of Iringa, Pawaga and Idodi in Iringa region. According to local media, floods have damaged around 60 houses, displacing around 300 people. Wide areas of rice crops have also been damaged.


According to reports, flooding also affected parts of Lindi Region in the south-east of the country, where 600 people have been affected in Kilwa district. Local fishermen used their boats to rescue those trapped by flood waters.