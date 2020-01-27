© Facebook



Mongol globalization

Enlightened arrogance

Middle East pacifier

The Ancient Silk Road was not a single camel caravan route but an inter-communicating maze.

Under the cascading roar of the 24/7 news cycle cum Twitter eruptions, it's easy for most of the West, especially the US, to forget the basics about the interaction of Eurasia with its western peninsula, Europe.Historically, the flux may have suffered some occasional bumps - for instance, with the irruption of 5th-century nomad horsemen in the Eurasian plains. But it was essentially steady up to the end of the 15century. We can essentially describe it as a millennium-old axis - from Greece to Persia, from the Roman empire to China.A land route with myriad ramifications, through Central Asia, Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey, linking India and China to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea, ended up coalescing into what we came to know as the Ancient Silk Roads.By the 7century, land routes and sea trade routes were in direct competition. AndThe Iranian plateau historically. The Persian empire was all about land trade - the key node between India and China and the Eastern Mediterranean.The Persians engaged the Phoenicians in the Syrian coastline as their partners to manage sea trade in the Mediterranean. Enterprising people in Tyre established Carthage as a node between the Eastern and Western Mediterranean. Because of the partnership with the Phoenicians, the Persians would inevitably be antagonized by the Greeks - a sea trading power.When the Chinese, promoting the New Silk Roads, emphasize "people to people exchange" as one of its main traits, they mean the millenary Euro-Asia dialogue. History may even have aborted two massive, direct encounters.The first was after Alexander The Great defeated Darius III of Persia. But then Alexander's Seleucid successors had to fight the rising power in Central Asia: the Parthians - who ended up taking over Persia and Mesopotamia and made the Euphrates the limes between them and the Seleucids.The second encounter was when emperor Trajan, in 116 AD, after defeating the Parthians, reached the Persian Gulf. But Hadrian backed off - so history did not register what would have been a direct encounter between Rome, via Persia, with India and China, or the Mediterranean meeting with the Pacific.The last western stretch of the Ancient Silk Roads was, in fact, a Maritime Silk Road. From the Black Sea to the Nile delta, we had a string of pearls in the form of Italian city/emporia, a mix of end journey for caravans and naval bases, which then moved Asian products to Italian ports., which was very close culturally to the Byzantine world. From Novgorod, merchants from Hamburg and other cities of the Hanseatic League distributed Asian products to markets in the Baltics, northern Europe and all the way to England - in parallel to the southern routes followed by the maritime Italian republics.Between the Mediterranean and China, the Ancient Silk Roads were of course mostly overland. But there were a few maritime routes as well. The major civilization poles involved were peasant and artisanal, not maritime. Up to the 15century, no one was really thinking about turbulent, interminable oceanic navigation.The main players were China and India in Asia, and Italy and Germany in Europe. Germany was the prime consumer of goods imported by the Italians. That explains, in a nutshell, the structural marriage of the Holy Roman Empire.At the geographic heart of the Ancient Silk Roads, we had deserts and the vast steppes, trespassed by sparse tribes of shepherds and nomad hunters. All across those vast lands north of the Himalayas, the Silk Road network served mostly the four main players. One can imagine how the emergence of a huge political power uniting all those nomads would be in fact the main beneficiary of Silk Road trade.Well, that actually happened. Things started to change when the nomad shepherds of Central-South Asia started to have their tribes regimented as horseback archers by politico-military leaders such as Genghis Khan.Welcome to the Mongol globalization. That was actually the fourth globalization in history, after the Syrian, the Persian and the Arab. Under the Mongolian Ilkhanate, the Iranian plateau - once again playing a major role - linked China to the Armenian kingdom of Cilicia in the Mediterranean.Venice lost its last direct Silk Road access in 1461, with the fall of Trebizond, which was still clinging to the Byzantine empire. With the Silk Road closed to the Europeans, the Turks - with an empire ranging from Central-South Asia to the Mediterranean - were convinced they now controlled trade between Europe and Asia.Not so fast. Because that was when European kingdoms facing the Atlantic came up with the ultimate Plan B: a new maritime road to India.And the rest - North Atlantic hegemony - is history.The Enlightenment could not possibly box Asia inside its own rigid geometries. Europe ceased to understand Asia, proclaimed it was some sort of proteiform historical detritus and turned its undivided attention to "virgin," or "promised" lands elsewhere on the planet.We all know how England, from the 18century onwards, took control of the entire trans-oceanic routes and turned North Atlantic supremacy into a lone superpower game - till the mantle was usurped by the US.Yet. That's the stuff of international relations for the past two centuries - peaking in the young 21century into what could be simplified as The Revenge of the Heartland against Sea Power. But still, that does not tell the whole story.Rationalist hegemony in Europe progressively led to an incapacity to understand diversity - or The Other, as in Asia. Real Euro-Asia dialogue - the de facto true engine of history - had been dwindling for most of the past two centuries.Europe owes its DNA not only to much-hailed Athens and Rome - but to Byzantium as well. But for too long not only the East but also the European East, heir to Byzantium, became incomprehensible, quasi incommunicado with Western Europe, or submerged by pathetic clichés.The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as in the Chinese-led New Silk Roads, are a historical game-changer in infinite ways.The Raging 2020s may signify the historical juncture when this bloc surpasses the current, hegemonic Atlanticist bloc.Now, that relations between Germany, Russia and China must be the worst possible.Call it the late Zbigniew "Grand Chessboard" Brzezinski's ultimate, recurrent nightmare.. It's like this was a renewal - in way more dramatic terms - of the Atlanticist vs Ostpolitik debate.Since the mid-1990s I've had the privilege to travel almost every important stretch - and then, one day, you see the complete puzzle. The New Silk Roads, if they fulfill their potential, pledge to do the same.Thus the New Silk Roads potential as The Great Pacifier in Southwest Asia - what the Western-centric view calls the Middle East.The Middle East (remember Palmyra) was always a key hub of the Ancient Silk Roads, the great overland axis of Euro-Asia trade going all the way to the Mediterranean.But its best and brightest know the Middle East does not need to remain a center of war, or intimations of war, which, incidentally, affect three of those historical, regional powers of the quartet (Syria, Iraq and Iran).What the New Silk Roads are proposing is wide-ranging, economic, interlinked integration from East Asia, through Central Asia, to Iran, Iraq and Syria all the way to the Eastern Mediterranean. Just like the Ancient Silk Roads. No wonder vested War Party interests are so uncomfortable with this real peace "threat."