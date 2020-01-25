Brumadinho

Social Media

Carros ficam praticamente submersos no cruzamento da avenida Eduardo Gomes com rua Amintas Jacques de Morais, no bairro Alípio de Melo, em #BeloHorizonte .#chuvabh #ChuvasEmBH pic.twitter.com/Kv8cdUDS1K — Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) January 25, 2020



Que Deus proteja a todos que possam estar em situação de risco nesse momento. Chuva histórica em Minas Gerais. Ainda bem que já havia sido alertado, caso contrário o estrago seria maior. 🙏 #ChuvaEmMinas #ChuvasEmBH pic.twitter.com/r1WNLxa6Gm — Alisson Vilaça (@vilaca_alisson) January 25, 2020



#ChuvaEmMinas Gente, quem puder ajudar,minha Cunhada irmã da minha esposa perdeu tudo nessa chuva de BH, agua foi até o teto eles ficou ilhado lá com 3 criança

Não queremos dinheiro Queria apenas quem puder ajudar, Com movéis, cesta básica, roupas ou Compartilha #ChuvaEmMinas pic.twitter.com/czNu2yBwkf — Mc SURFISTÃO BHz (@bhz_mc) January 25, 2020



Que momento triste vive Minas Gerais😭.

Hospitais alagados...Não basta o sofrimento de já estar doente. Kdê as autoridades?? #ChuvasEmBH #ChuvaEmMinas pic.twitter.com/sWU6EYf3qn — Ana Claudia 🦊⚪ (@anasilvarp) January 25, 2020



At least 14 people have died after record rain caused flash flooding and landslides in Minas Gerais State in southeast Brazil.including in Belo Horizonte city and the municipalities of Ibirité and Betim. Many of the fatalities occurred as a result of landslides.A total of 171.8mm of rain fell in Belo Horizonte on 24 January. In a statement, Romeu Zema, Governor of Minas Gerais, said the rainfall was the highest recorded in Belo Horizonte.Civil Defence said that at least 8 locations across the metropolitan area recorded more than 100mm of rain in a 15 hour period on 24 January. Several areas of the state recorded over 300mm of rain in a period from early 23 to late 24 January.Authorities warned that the Paraopeba River is at risk of overflowing in Brumadinho. It is exactly a year ago that 259 people died in the in the municipality of Brumadinho after a mining dam collapsed on Friday, 25 January, 2019, causing a massive mudflow.