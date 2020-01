© KTSDESIGN/Science Source



The microbes in our guts have been linked to everything from arthritis to autism . Now, scientists say they can even tell us about our future health. Two new studies find that our "microbiome" — the mix of microbes in our gut — can reveal the presence of many diseases better than our own genes can — and can even anticipate our risk of dying within the next 15 years."I am hopeful and enthusiastic that the community will reach a point where we're able to develop microbiome-based therapeutics and diagnostics," says Samuel Minot, a microbiome researcher at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center who was not involved in the research. "I think that this is within the realm of possibility."Though study author Braden Tierney, a computational biologist at Harvard Medical School, admits the analysis is preliminary, he says the work could ultimately benefit people. "We can use both the microbiome and human genetics in the clinic to improve patient quality of life." The goal, he says, is to identify key markers in both sets of genomes that could help diagnose these complex diseases.Still, microbiome researcher Jeroen Raes of the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Microbiology, says scientists don't know nearly as much about the microbiome as they do about how our genes work. So comparing the two at this point is "risky."In the second study, researchers looked at the link between a person's microbiome and their life span. The analysis took advantage of a Finnish study that has been collecting health data from thousands of participants since 1972.The link between the gut bacteria and increased risk of death held across the eastern and western Finnish populations, which have different genetic backgrounds and lifestyles.Minot says he's impressed with the study because such long-term analyses are rare and hard to replicate. "I'd love to see more of them in the future."Either way, doctors and scientists that want to help prevent and treat human disease should be paying a lot more attention to the tiny residents in our guts, Tierney says.doi:10.1126/science.abb0111Rodrigo Pérez Ortega is a science journalist covering life sciences, medicine, health, and academia.