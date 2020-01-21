New legislation that would see terrorists taking lie-detector tests has sparked anger and disbelief online, with many pointing out that the technology is far from foolproof and accusing the government of being soft on crime.The proposed polygraph testing is part of a slew of new measures drawn up by PM Boris Johnson's government in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack last November which left two people dead.Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, never shy of airing his views on controversial matters, seemed to be unimpressed with the idea, tweeting: "What? Is this a joke?"Others sarcastically suggested that terrorists should be made to write out lines like naughty school children: "I promise not to be bad again." Some said the plan might also boost the career of TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, known for offering polygraphs to guests on his tabloid talk show.Many on Twitter also pointed out that"Perhaps they could get them to pinky swear instead," suggested another incredulous Twitter user.UK police have used lie-detector testing on sex offenders since 2007 — and while the results of the tests are not admissible in court, they can be used to bring new investigations.It's not the first time the British government has faced public backlash for its odd crime-fighting methods.in several takeaway restaurant chains across the country.The latest anti-terror measures also envision a 14-year jail sentence for people convicted of planning acts of terrorism and would see early-release scrapped for those considered dangerous.The new measures are intended to prevent a repeat of the London Bridge attack perpetrated by Usman Khan, who was out of prison on licence and had travelled to London to supposedly attend a "rehabilitation event" when he went on his killing spree.