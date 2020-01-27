Society's Child
China reporting 17 new cases of Sars-like mystery virus - UPDATE: Death toll hits 80
The Guardian
Sun, 19 Jan 2020 19:58 UTC
Chinese authorities are to step up efforts to contain the outbreak of a new virus before the lunar new year holidays amid fears of the bug spreading to other countries.
Health officials in Wuhan, the city at the heart of the outbreak, confirmed 17 new cases of the Sars-like coronavirus on Sunday, including three patients who are said to be in a severe condition.
The new strain has caused alarm because of its connection to severe acute respiratory syndrome, which killed more than 750 people globally in 2002-03.
Adding to those concerns is the imminent movement of hundreds of millions of Chinese who will be travelling to visit family during the holidays that start next week, increasing the potential for the virus to spread further afield.
"Our commission will step up our guard during the spring festival, pay close attention to the development and change of the epidemic, and direct the implementation of prevention and control measures," China's national health commission said on Sunday, adding that it believed the outbreak could be controlled.
Of the 17 new cases confirmed in Wuhan, three were described as severe and two patients were too critical to be moved, authorities said.
Two people have died from the virus in Wuhan, the largest city in central China. Three cases have been confirmed abroad - two in Thailand and one in Japan, involving people either from Wuhan or who had recently visited the city.
Authorities said they had begun "optimised" testing of pneumonia cases across the city to identify others infected, and would begin "detection work ... towards suspected cases in the city" as a next step, as well as carrying out "sampling tests".
The World Health Organization said on Sunday that some of the new cases did not appear to be linked to the Huanan seafood market, the suspected source of the outbreak.
Wuhan's deputy mayor, Chen Yanxin, said oversight would be strengthened at big events and the number of public gatherings would be reduced, state media reported. Since 14 January, city officials have used infrared thermometers at airports, railways and other routes into the city to screen passengers, but their task is being hampered by this being the peak of the influenza season.
Scientists with the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College in London said in a paper published on Friday that the number of cases in the city was likely to be closer to 1,700 - much higher than the number officially identified.
No human-to-human transmission has been confirmed so far, but Wuhan's health commission has previously said the possibility "cannot be excluded".
Authorities in Hong Kong have stepped up detection measures, including rigorous temperature checkpoints for inbound travellers from the Chinese mainland.
The US said from Friday it would begin screening direct flights arriving from Wuhan at San Francisco airport and New York's JFK as well as Los Angeles, where many flights connect.
Thailand said it was already screening passengers arriving in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket and would soon introduce similar controls in the beach resort of Krabi.
Wuhan is a major transport hub, including during the lunar new year holiday when Chinese people make an estimated 3bn trips around the country to visit family.
- Mysterious coronavirus identified by China in record time as cause of pneumonia outbreak
- Passengers at 3 major US airports to be screened for deadly Chinese virus
- Second patient dies from 'novel' coronavirus in China, 1 confirmed case in Japan, fears outbreak may have spread further
Health officials in Wuhan, China have revealed that 136 new cases of a mysterious new strain of the coronavirus have been diagnosed over just two days, bringing the total in the city to 198.Updates 24/01/2020:
In a statement detailing the latest escalation in figures for the major viral outbreak, Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said a third person has died from the illness, while two more are in critical condition. A further 33 cases among the newly diagnosed patients are classified as "severe." All of the patients are being kept in isolation.
"The first symptoms were mostly fever, cough or chest tightness, and shortness of breath," the agency said, advising anyone coughing or sneezing to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of germs.
"Pay close attention to symptoms such as fever and cough," they added. "Seek immediate medical attention when such symptoms occur."
Health officials said they've been carrying out medical observations on hundreds of people who came into close contact with those diagnosed to date, and no human-to-human transmission has been found. So far, the outbreak appears to be centered on Wuhan, but a small number of cases have been reported outside of China - two in Thailand and one in Japan.
Infectious disease experts at Imperial College London have calculated that the number of cases in Wuhan alone is approaching 1,700.
Coronavirus infections now at 830 with 26 deaths. WHO doesn't yet consider it a global emergency:
The World Health Organization (WHO) held off designating a new fast-spreading coronavirus as an international health threat, but did deem it a crisis within China, where the pathogen has infected some 830 people and killed 26.In the US, a second case of coronavirus has been confirmed:
After two days of meetings, WHO determined it was a "bit too early" to label the outbreak an international health emergency on Thursday at a conference in Geneva, despite the rapidly rising disease toll.
"Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding: "It has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one."
China's National Health Commission updated the latest figures on the virus' impact across the country on the heels of the WHO decision, confirming a total of 830 infections and 26 fatalities, with an additional 8,420 "close contacts."
The virus has traveled well beyond its epicenter in Wuhan - a city of 11 million and a major transport hub - claiming its first life outside its point of origin earlier this week. Wuhan itself was locked down on Wednesday, with all travel in and out of the city shut down indefinitely as health officials scramble to contain the outbreak.
A second US case of the deadly pneumonia-like coronavirus has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A Chinese woman in her 60s has presented with the illness in Chicago.Another 2 cases suspected in Minnesota:
The woman flew to Chicago on January 13 from Wuhan, believed to be the source of the outbreak that has so far killed some 26 people and infected at least 800 more. She has had "limited close contacts" since arriving in the city and was not believed to be sick while traveling, the CDC said at a press conference on Friday, adding that she was being kept in isolation at a city hospital.
Another 63 people in 22 states are being investigated as possible coronavirus patients. The first US case was announced on Tuesday in Snohomish County, Washington - a man who returned from Wuhan earlier this month and was hospitalized with pneumonia that turned out to be the virus. Major airports have stepped up screenings in the hope of preventing further spread of the disease.
The two suspected Minnesota cases involve travelers who had visited Wuhan recently. Both have received medical attention but did not need to be hospitalized. They are isolated at home while state health officials await test results from the CDC and reach out to people with whom they have been in contact, said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease program director for the state health department.McDonald's closes restaurants in five Chinese cities as coronavirus spreads:
"We've identified their contacts, and so we're beginning to follow up with those individuals to see if they have symptoms of illness and to limit their activities" as needed, she said.
At the University of Minnesota, spring semester began Tuesday, with more than 2,200 Chinese international students recently returned from China. While the U said it will work closely with the state health department to monitor any developments, it stressed that there are no confirmed coronavirus cases on any of its campuses, according to a public health alert.
Fast food chain McDonald's has announced it will halt operations in five cities in China's Hubei province, where the new deadly coronavirus is believed to originate. The suspension comes into effect on Friday.In China, authorities announce first cured coronavirus patient:
The restaurant chain has dozens of locations in the region, including in the city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the epicenter of the virus.
Apart from Wuhan, where most infections have occurred, McDonalds will close restaurants in Ezhou, Huanggang, Qianjing and Xiantao. The company says that the temporary measure is introduced for "for employee and customer health and safety."
In a statement to RT, McDonald's said that its restaurants operate normally in cities where public transportation is available, unlike the five cities in Hubei province.
The Shanghai Municipal Health Commission has confirmed that a patient infected with the deadly coronavirus has, for the first time since the outbreak, been cured and discharged from hospital.Trump commends China for their quick response to the outbreak:
After six days, the patient, a 56-year-old woman identified only as Chen, showed a significant improvement in her respiratory symptoms. Two independent blood tests for the coronavirus came back negative, as did pulmonary CT scans, according to the state-owned Beijing Daily newspaper.
The patient was then released from quarantine following a further examination by experts deployed to tackle the disease.
Chen reportedly lived in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, for many years. She developed fever and fatigue on January 10 and was hospitalized in Shanghai on January 12.
US President Donald Trump has commended his Chinese counterpart for his country's quick response to a rapidly moving coronavirus outbreak, as additional cases of the illness were confirmed in Europe, Australia and the US.Update 25/01/2020:
The fatality count jumped by another 15, to 41 in total by Saturday, with most of the deaths involving elderly patients with pre-existing conditions, all of them in China. The quickly climbing disease toll stands at nearly 1,300 cases nationwide, according to Chinese health officials.
With the second infection confirmed in the US, one in Australia and three more in France, President Trump extended gratitude to Xi Jinping for Beijing's aggressive efforts to contain the new coronavirus - dubbed 2019-nCoV - which include tight travel restrictions for some 20 million citizens across 13 Chinese cities.
Chinese doctor on the 'front lines' of outbreak dies from the illness as death toll hits 41:
A 62-year-old doctor helping to beat back a fast-moving coronavirus in China, Liang Wudong, has died of the illness while working at its epicenter in the city of Wuhan, Chinese state media has reported.Update:
The fatality comes as Beijing scrambles to contain the deadly outbreak - which has so far taken some 41 lives in China and infected over 1,300 worldwide - with hundreds of doctors and other healthcare workers calling off their New Year celebrations to race to the virus' point of origin in Wuhan.
A group of 135 medical workers from Guangdong Province penned an open letter earlier this week explaining their motives for running directly into danger, stating "the responsibility of safeguarding our people falls to no others but us."
"We have the experience, and we are ready to go to the front line. When duty calls, we will answer it, and answer it with victory."
Overworked staff in Wuhan have been on around-the-clock shifts, with some doctors seen collapsing from exhaustion amid the aggressive containment effort. Quickly running out of desperately needed supplies - such as surgical masks, scrubs and protective goggles - hospitals across the city have reportedly been relying on public donations between resupplies.
Despite containment efforts, new cases continue to be detected. Latest death toll at 56.
The death toll from the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 56, with hundreds of new infections detected nationwide, despite all containment efforts. A handful of news cases have also been reported outside China.Update 26/01/2020:
The first death was reported in Shanghai, and another one in Henan Province, while 13 more people died in Hubei Province - the epicenter of the outbreak - where nearly 130 people were reportedly in serious or critical condition as of Sunday morning. In addition to hundreds of known and confirmed cases, some 7,000 people there remain under increased medical supervision due to their potentially dangerous "close contacts."
Meanwhile, the number of those who have beaten the virus and were discharged from hospitals has increased to at least 85, according to authorities.
China is facing a "grave situation" as the new coronavirus is "accelerating its spread," President Xi Jinping warned earlier. He added, however, that given the immense efforts to contain the outbreak, China "will definitely be able to win the battle."
Around 450 Chinese military medics, many with experience in combating SARS or Ebola, were deployed in the region to help the overworked and exhausted hospital staff, who had been on around-the-clock shifts in recent weeks. Meanwhile, local authorities are rushing to construct a new 1,000-bed facility specifically to treat victims of the deadly virus.
Deaths now at 80. Chinese doctors also revealed that the virus can spread before any symptoms show.
The death toll from the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 80, with hundreds of new infections detected. Meanwhile, US public health officials have confirmed new cases of the disease in Los Angeles and Arizona.
With 24 new deaths reported in Hubei Province - the epicenter of the outbreak - the overall toll from the novel coronavirus in China now stands at 80, with nearly 2,800 confirmed cases countrywide.
China has also revealed that the virus can spread before any symptoms show. The country's Health Minister Ma Xiaowei confirmed the bad news on Sunday, which has panicked some US doctors.
Dr William Schaffner, an adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the news a "game changer" and said it means the virus is "more contagious than we originally thought."
Each of the five US cases involve people who had traveled to Wuhan, China, recently. They are being treated and are currently in stable condition. The most recent victim is a member of the Arizona Student University, according to the Arizona Department of Health. The victim is not currently "severely ill."
Though there are only five confirmed cases in the US, the CDC said they have "just over 100" people being investigated for the disease and they expect that number to go up.
