While Washington is "abusing" the status of the dollar as the world reserve currency, Moscow will continue to reduce its dependence on the greenback in favor of national currencies, the Russian foreign minister says."Expanding settlements in national currencies is one of our priorities."Russia has been developing mechanisms to mitigate the impact of US restrictions., which is set to further boost investor protection, according to Russia's top diplomat.Moscow has been steadily decreasing its US currency holdings.. According to recent data released by the regulator, the greenback share in Russian forex reserves was 24.2 percent as of June 2019, while the international reserves reached almost $550 billion as of the end of last year.