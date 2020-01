© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



"The Saudi government also released photographs of the President and his senior advisers meeting with the Vice Minister of Defense in the Oval Office. A meeting with a foreign leader in the Oval Office should, at the very least, be on the public schedule with a read-out of the meeting released after it is over."

The White House Correspondents' Association rebuked President Trump's administration on Tuesday for anthat was not publicly disclosed. The meeting was discovered Monday when Saudi Arabia released a statement and photos."President Trump met with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense at the White House yesterday, but the public did not learn about the meeting until the Saudi government released a statement about it today," the WHCA statement said.The statement went on to say that was a "long-standing precedent for presidents of both political parties.about a meeting with the President in the Oval Office," concluded the message, which was signed by association president Jonathan Karl.A representative for the White House did not immediately return TheWrap's request for comment.