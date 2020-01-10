© CareFlight



Two people have been struck by lightning in Sydney within 10 minutes of each other.A woman in her 70s was struck in her chest by lightning outside her home in Arcadia, northwest of Sydney's CBD. It is believed the lightning also struck a tree.CareFlight's Rapid Response Helicopter was called to the rural area about 5.15pm (local time) on Monday.A CareFlight spokesperson told Yahoo News Australia the woman went into cardiac arrest and bystanders started giving her CPR.Ten minutes later, NSW Ambulance responded to a call in Dee Why Beach, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, where they tended to a man in his 20s who was also struck by lightning.The man was reportedly getting out of the water when he was struck about 5.24pm.A friend performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived and he was then rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital.The 71-year-old woman was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, Nine News reported.NSW Ambulance Inspector Carolyn Parish claimed the circumstances were "extraordinary"."This is the first time I have ever come across two lightning strikes within 10 minutes - it's terrifying," she said."How you react to being hit by lightning depends on the circumstances and where you have been hit."Most people, however, will go into cardiac arrest so those first moments of CPR are vital."CareFlight told Yahoo News Australia NSW Police and the Rural Fire Service were at the scene in Arcadia to help contain a fire.