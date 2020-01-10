© Sputnik

Thousands of opposition protesters took to the streets of Abkhazia's capital of Sukhum on Thursday, breaking into the office of president Raul Khajimba and demanding a new election.The police force outside the presidential administration building failed to contain the angry crowd, with people smashing doors and windows to make it inside. Footage from the president's HQ showed the protesters roaming the offices, overturning furniture and throwing state papers around.A large crowd remained camped outside the building as the night descended on the Abkhazian capital. The protest leaders urged the people not to disperse until their goal is achieved.