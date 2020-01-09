Influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has declared the "crisis" between the US and Iran over, following statements from the two countries' leaders in the wake of Tuesday's Iranian strikes on US bases in Iraq.Rather than call for retaliation against Iran over a strike that didn't kill any Americans,to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a US airstrike last week.However, Iraq should still evict the foreign troops inside its borders, he said.in a statement on Wednesday and emphasizing Iraq was an "independent state. We will not allow it to become a battlefield," the ministry added.Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi stepped down last month after months of massive protests calling for electoral reforms. He has remained in a "caretaker" role while Iraq's political leaders attempt to move forward. Another prominent Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, warned last month that "foreign interference" in the process would not be tolerated.