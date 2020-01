What is a super blood wolf moon?A super blood wolf moon is a type of total lunar eclipse, comprised of three separate phenomena.Star-gazers will be treated to a double lunar event to start the new decade as the "wolf moon" coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse The first full moon of January, which is nicknamed the "wolf moon," will appear opposite the sun on Friday at 2:21 p.m. and will appear full until Sunday morning, according to NASA Then, as the moon passes opposite the sun, it will pass through the partial shadow of the Earth on Friday night.according to AccuWeather The gradual dimming of the moon will be barely noticeable and will occur during the daytime, while the moon is below the horizon for most of the Americas, with the exception of Alaska and far eastern portions of Canada, according to NASA.Observers in Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe should be able to see the eclipse if weather permits, according to Accuweather.according to The Old Farmer's Almanac Those who wish to see the event can check The Farmer's Almanac for local moonrise times.