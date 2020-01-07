Earth Changes
6.0-magnitude quake hits 131km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
Xinhua
Tue, 07 Jan 2020 21:38 UTC
The epicenter, with a depth of 116.75 km, was initially determined to be at 5.1549 degrees south latitude and 151.2578 degrees east longitude.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 6.0-magnitude quake hits 131km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
- Israel's top Sephardic rabbi calls ex-Soviet immigrants "gentiles" and "communists"
- 2.3 metres of snowfall in a week reported at ski resorts in Western USA
- Germany partially withdraws troops from Iraq
- US deploys 6 B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia in Indian Ocean after Soleimani assassination
- China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal: Caixin
- Putin makes surprise visit to Syria, discusses security situation with Assad
- Exposing empire: How Soleimani's killing put paid to myths the US told itself and others
- Huge blizzard leaves parts of Newfoundland buried under 50 cm of snow
- Trump Administration blocks Iran's top diplomat from addressing UN Security Council
- Gold is soaring as Middle East tensions brew up a 'perfect storm'
- In an act of cowardice, Soleimani assassination puts US-Israeli fear of Iran on full display
- Former Obama aide: Killing Soleimani was in Israel's interest, 'not in the American interest'
- Financial N-option? Trump's oil war of 'divide and rule' may be over
- Flashback: Iran's military mastermind leads battle to recapture Tikrit from ISIS
- Devin Nunes: 'Republicans have active investigation into (IG Michael) Atkinson' for his whistleblower complaint
- Draft letter, sent by mistake, falsely announced US forces prepping to leave Iraq
- Wisconsin reintroduces bill to make English the official language of state
- Trump backtracks threat to Iran's cultural sites as international outrage necessitates damage control
- Even CNN is fed up with Joe Biden's lies claiming he was against the Iraq War
- Israel's top Sephardic rabbi calls ex-Soviet immigrants "gentiles" and "communists"
- Germany partially withdraws troops from Iraq
- US deploys 6 B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia in Indian Ocean after Soleimani assassination
- China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal: Caixin
- Putin makes surprise visit to Syria, discusses security situation with Assad
- Exposing empire: How Soleimani's killing put paid to myths the US told itself and others
- Trump Administration blocks Iran's top diplomat from addressing UN Security Council
- In an act of cowardice, Soleimani assassination puts US-Israeli fear of Iran on full display
- Former Obama aide: Killing Soleimani was in Israel's interest, 'not in the American interest'
- Financial N-option? Trump's oil war of 'divide and rule' may be over
- Flashback: Iran's military mastermind leads battle to recapture Tikrit from ISIS
- Devin Nunes: 'Republicans have active investigation into (IG Michael) Atkinson' for his whistleblower complaint
- Draft letter, sent by mistake, falsely announced US forces prepping to leave Iraq
- Trump backtracks threat to Iran's cultural sites as international outrage necessitates damage control
- Even CNN is fed up with Joe Biden's lies claiming he was against the Iraq War
- Evidence? What evidence? Pompeo shows no proof of 'imminent' Soleimani attacks - because he's lying
- An Iran strategy to checkmate Trump
- Yeah right: Netanyahu backs away from Soleimani assassination, warns ministers to 'stay out' of purely 'American event'
- Iraqi lawmakers approve bill to expel US forces from country - UPDATES: US has NO plans to leave
- South Korea reportedly moves Patriot missile defense battery to Seoul
- Gold is soaring as Middle East tensions brew up a 'perfect storm'
- Wisconsin reintroduces bill to make English the official language of state
- Facebook bans deepfakes ahead of US election, but vows no collateral damage against satire or parody videos
- Indiana man incompetent again for trial in gruesome killing
- Report urges Britain to action: End 'generational apartheid'
- Israeli anti-occupation activist, Jonathan Pollak, arrested on trumped up assault charges
- New bill would require student-athletes in Tennessee to play as gender identified at birth
- Deranged Michigan man accused of killing his Grindr date and eating parts of his body
- Americans approve of Trump's assassination of Soleimani... even though 60% had never heard of him - poll
- Six-hour days and four day work week trial called for by Finland's new PM
- "I am France": No one is calling this a revolution, but it is
- Siberian man found decapitated after claiming local police framed him on drug charges
- "National shame": Top FTSE bosses paid typical worker's annual salary in just 33 hours
- SOTT Focus: New Book to Reveal How Mossad Used Jeffrey Epstein to Blackmail Politicians
- Jessica Yaniv sues more women salon owners for wax job refusal
- Iran TV: 35 killed in stampede at funeral for slain General Soleimani
- 'Innocent mistake'? CNBC replaces Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard with generic Asian man, white senator
- High court to decide if children can consent to gender reassignment
- Best of the Web: Comedian Ricky Gervais, man of the people
- Tide of people, anti-US chants, & sorrow - Tehran in mourning over the death of General Soleimani & Iraqi militia commander
- Arctic island mammoth shows strongest evidence yet of human slaughter and butchering
- Best of the Web: Polytheism and human sacrifice in early Israelite religion
- Early modern humans cooked starchy food in South Africa, 170,000 years ago
- Dating the ancient Maltese temples
- The different ages of Ancient Greece
- The incredible impact of Jesus Christ
- Scythian tomb with 3 generations of warrior women unearthed in Russia
- Terracotta Army: 220 additional soldiers discovered, including new ranks, in famous tomb of Chinese Emperor
- Best of the Web: Incredible find at ancient site in Scotland reveals massive lightning scar in center of circle of standing stones
- How the English invented Champagne
- Decoding the Boar in ancient stone sculptures
- Large-scale feasts at ancient capital of Ulster drew crowds from across Iron Age Ireland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified after 56 years: JFK was engaged in 'existential' battle with Israel over its nuclear weapons program
- Mexico: New Mayan palace discovered in Yucatán
- 'We are living upon the wreckage of former worlds' - Randall Carlson
- Laos: Ghastly legacy of American 'freedom and democracy'
- The rise and fall of Nicolae Ceausescu, "the Romanian fuehrer"
- 5,000-year-old human skeleton found in China with 'extremely rare' form of dwarfism
- Massive magnetic anomaly discovered near ancient stone circles in Scotland
- Poland wanted to 'erect magnificent monument' to honor Hitler's plan to send Jews to Africa - Putin cites WWII archives
- SOFIA Telescope captures detailed images of the center of the Milky Way
- Scientists uncover new neural activity suggesting our brains are even more powerful than we think
- Jupiter not a shield but is flinging comets toward Earth says new research
- Second, epic neutron star collision detected by astronomers
- Mysterious repeating fast radio burst traced to nearby galaxy similar to our own
- Birds and bats have strange gut microbiomes — probably because they can fly
- Dendrite activity may boost brain processing power
- Researchers track the creation of giant underwater volcano in the Indian Ocean
- New Comet C/2019 Y1 (ATLAS)
- Rare shooting star adds flair to Russian northern lights display
- Potentially hazardous asteroid 2019 UO to pass by Earth this week
- The Pentagon lusts for killer robots: Expect endless wars and civilian massacres to become the norm
- Color-changing fibers help reveal mysteries of how knots work
- US government limits exports of artificial intelligence software
- The case for Intelligent Design: Why random processes cannot produce information
- The crazy story of how Soviet Russia bugged an American embassy's typewriters
- For your post-holiday enjoyment, healthy ID snacks
- A warning from ancient tree rings: The Americas are prone to catastrophic, simultaneous droughts
- Top fossils of 2019 - and a diminishing Darwinism
- Researchers build a particle accelerator that fits on a chip
- 6.0-magnitude quake hits 131km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
- 2.3 metres of snowfall in a week reported at ski resorts in Western USA
- Huge blizzard leaves parts of Newfoundland buried under 50 cm of snow
- Blizzard dumps 16 inches of snow on Greece's Mount Parnassus
- Storms, floods and heavy snowfall strike across Turkey, 2 dead
- Weird 'electrical surge' detected running through ground in northern Norway - Auroras follow
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Did 2019 leave us a glimpse of the future?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: AUSTRALIA: Burned on the alter of global warming
- Shishaldin volcano in Alaska erupts, producing 24,000 feet ash cloud and volcanic lightning
- Elderly farmer mauled to death by pet Boerboel in South Africa
- Puerto Rico hit with 5.8 magnitude earthquake in largest of flurry of temblors in region - UPDATE: Island hit by second, stronger quake
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Indonesia's Aceh province
- Day turns to night as violent dust storm batters Cordoba, Argentina
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Intense snow blizzard strikes the western half of Iceland
- Spooky 'devil face' captured amid Australia's bushfires
- Summer snow falls on hills in Southland, New Zealand
- King penguin turns up on beach in Tasmania, Australia 1,500 kilometres from home
- Two different seal species from the Arctic turn up in south-west Ireland
- Portugese Man O' War wash ashore in unprecedented numbers along the beaches on Trinidad
- Meteor fireball blazed over Anchorage, Alaska on 21 Dec 2019
- Meteor believed to have caused loud boom, flash of light in Saratoga County, New York
- Doorbell camera captures meteor fireball streaking over Saskatoon, Canada
- Spectacular meteor breaks up over Pacific island of Guam
- Meteor fireball flying through sky caught on doorbell camera in Hamden, Connecticut
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Greenville County, South Carolina
- Loud boom shakes houses, damages window in San Juan Islands, Washington
- NASA announces two asteroids will pass by Earth on Christmas and the day after
- 2017 meteor over Australia was a rare 'grazing fireball'
- Asteroid to fly past Earth on Friday the 13th
- Near-Earth asteroid numbers grow
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Phoenix, Arizona
- Video shows stunning meteor fireball light up sky over Houston, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks through night sky over Alabama
- ANOTHER large asteroid, discovered last week, to make Earth fly-by on Friday
- Best of the Web: Astronomers suspect 2016 meteor fireball event in Australia was caused by asteroid that had been 'captured' by Earth's gravity
- SOTT Focus: Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- The very unappetizing truth about McDonald's hamburgers
- Why the world needs livestock whether or not consumers choose to eat red meat
- Why we eat too much: the new science of appetite (and what it tells us about losing weight)
- The truth about 'Game Changers' documentary
- Propaganda push: Channel 4's less meaty deal with plant-based firm
- Bee population recovering due to regenerative farming, producers say
- So why aren't we talking about it? Alcohol is killing more people than the opioid epidemic
- Healthy soil is the real key to feeding the world
- Big Pharma empire behind opioid epidemic now profiting from overdose cure
- What happens to the brain when you diffuse essential oils
- Your personality determines how you experience pain - and it's the same with your pet
- Clueless about nutritional science: Doctors in Scotland to trial an 850-calorie 'porridge and lentil soup' diet to curb the nation's spiraling diabetes epidemic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #39 - ITN - FDA Approves Ebola | Pill Makes Brain Small | Millennials' Health Declining
- US on track for deadliest flu season in over 40 years
- Melatonin may suppress breast cancer tumor growth
- Melatonin: Range of Effects and Therapeutic Applications
- UK doctors shocked by 5-inch 'dragon horn' sprouting from man's back
- China probes for Sars links in pneumonia outbreak
- Mexican TV star dies from parasitic tissue infection after reportedly eating tapeworm-contaminated pork
- Wearing shoes from a young age makes your ankles less flexible
- Build your own intellectual oasis
- Cradled by therapy
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Breathe Deep to Reap The Benefits of a Healthy Mind: The Tao of Natural Breathing
- Giving your children experiences instead of toys boosts their intelligence and happiness
- Procrastination is an emotion regulation problem, not a time management problem
- Social Nourishment + Restorative Solitude = Human Thriving
- Summarizing the evidence for sex differences in cognition
- Richard Dawkins discovers his ideal idiom and audience
- Want to change your life? Ditch New Year's Resolutions for habit tracking
- The ripple effects of expressing gratitude
- Vagus Nerve: The mysterious nerve network that quiets pain and stress — and may defeat disease
- The Art and Science of Tricking Your Brain: What the research says about 'fake it til you make it'
- Best of the Web: Three Stoic lessons from a galaxy far, far away
- Men think they are better liars says new research
- 'Gay gene' ruled out as biggest ever study on genetics and sexuality shows environment is major factor in homosexuality
- How to gracefully, but firmly, say No!
- The language of emotion: Cultural variation and universal structure across different populations
- Competition or Cooperation: Which one works best for you?
- Do you happen to be suffering from Enjoyment Anxiety?
- The emotional languages of a happy relationship
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
Wildfires reach the sea at East Grippsland, Victoria, Australia, 5 Jan 2020
Quote of the Day
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
Excuse the colloquial metaphor, but as one random YouTube commentator put it: "The real golden globes are hanging between Ricky's legs".
Another thing to take into account is that this 'hunt for culprits' could be a political decision to deflect blame from Morrison's govt - which is...
Move the United Nations to a neutral country. Enough of the U.S. using it as it's own bully pulpit.
Another thing to take into account is that this 'hunt for culprits' could be a political decision to deflect blame from Morrison's govt - which is...
"The Iranian government seldom makes decisions in haste. It is the heir to one of the world's longest and greatest traditions of politico-military...