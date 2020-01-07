© Instagram / syrianpresidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to Syria, holding talks with his counterpart, Bashar Assad, at the Russian military command center.Putin "rode through the streets of Damascus" on his way to the command center, where he headed after landing at the city's airport, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.The Russian president met with Assad there as the two leaders listened to reports by military officials on the conditions on the ground in various regions of the country. Russia has been assisting Syria in the fight against terrorists since 2014.Assad thanked Putin and the country's military for the support in restoring peace in the country.The Russian leader is scheduled to visit several other venues during his stay in Syria, Peskov added without revealing any details.Putin's last trip to Syria took place in 2017 when he inspected the country's Khmeimim Air Base in the western Latakia Province.