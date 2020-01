The new year is underway and lawmakers have started to make a push for new legislation, but one bill already has a flag on the play.A controversial bill in Tennessee that would seek to stop transgender athletes from playing on a team that matches their gender identity has drawn some sharp criticism in the LGBTQ+ and sports communities.The bill, which was introduced on Dec. 9, 2019, by Republican Rep. Bruce Griffey, would also establishTo date, the freshman state representative for Paris, Tennessee, has yet to get a law passed.The move has garnered an array of responses online, including from professional athlete and Olympian Chris Mosier, who identifies as transgender and founded thetransathlete.com.