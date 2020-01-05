© Getty Images



US President Donald Trump has said the US military have identified 52 sites important to Iran and its culture which it's ready to rain hellfire upon if Tehran targets US citizens or assets to avenge the killing of its top general.In unleashing yet another dire warning to Iran, Trump appeared to refer to a recent statement by a senior commander within the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who said earlier on Saturday that(representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago),and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD," Trump said as he launched into a fresh anti-Iran diatribe on Twitter.Trump did not specify which sites the Pentagon had placed on its hit list, saying only that some of the targets are "at a very high level."The threat comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran are at the boiling point after a US drone strike near Baghdad on Thursday killed the leader of the IRGC's Quds Force - a special unit tasked with operations abroad. Major General Qasem Soleimani, whom Trump dubbed Iran's "terrorist leader," was instrumental in the defeat of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria and Iraq.The Trump administration's move to assassinate Soleimani has drawn mixed reaction in the US. Democratic lawmakers, as well as their Republican colleagues, were unaware of the operation. But while the GOP has largely rejoiced at the move, the Democrats have been crying foul over the decision, accusing Trump of single-handedly steering the US into a potentially all-out war with Iran.The White House formally notified the Congress about the strike late on Saturday. The notice, however, did nothing to placate the Democrats, as it apparently shed little light on the circumstances behind the Soleimani's takedown.In a statement on Saturday,She also criticized what she called aShe went on to urge Trump to provide "an immediate, comprehensive briefing of the full Congress on military engagement related to Iran and next steps under consideration."