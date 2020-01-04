Several explosions have rocked Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US Embassy is located. The Iraqi military confirmed that some rockets were fired, targeting the area.Several unguided 'Katyusha' rockets landed inside the Green Zone, the military said in a statement cited by Reuters. There have been no reported casualties so far. Some accounts say one rocket landed not far from the US embassy.One blast allegedly blocked the road leading to the American diplomatic mission in the Iraqi capital. Mortar shells also hit the neighboring Jadriya district, where Baghdad University is located, injuring at least five people.The incidents come a day after Washington ordered the assassination of one of Iran's top commanders, Major General Qassem Soleimani. The Iraqi Shia PMF militia deputy commander was also killed in the US drone strike, alongside a dozen others.The US claimed the assassination was an act of pre-emptive self-defense. Tehran called it an act of international terrorism and vowed revenge. Massive demonstrations mourning the death of Soleimani and the Iraqi militia commanders were held in both Iraq and Iran.