The Libyan National Army (LNA) said it shot down a Turkish drone over Tripoli, shortly after its leader General Khalifa Haftar called for a holy war against Turkey for supporting a rival government.On Friday, the LNA said it had shot down a Turkish drone south of Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA). One report identified it as a Bayraktar TB2 armed drone, downed after targeting a column of LNA vehicles., the internationally recognized authority which controls only a small portion of the country. The exact scope of the deployment was not made public.General Haftar, who runs the LNA on behalf of a rival legislature based in Tobruk, vowed on Friday to "confront and expel" foreign forces."We declare jihad and general mobilization to counter the Turkish invasion," Haftar said.Libya collapsed into chaos and civil war after the NATO-backed regime change operation in 2011 overthrew the government of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi that had run the country since 1969.