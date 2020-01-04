Puppet Masters
Libyan forces claim to have shot down Turkish drone after Haftar vows to expel Ankara
RT
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 23:06 UTC
On Friday, the LNA said it had shot down a Turkish drone south of Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA). One report identified it as a Bayraktar TB2 armed drone, downed after targeting a column of LNA vehicles.
On Thursday, the Turkish parliament approved the deployment of troops, advisers and equipment to Libya to prop up the GNA, the internationally recognized authority which controls only a small portion of the country. The exact scope of the deployment was not made public.
General Haftar, who runs the LNA on behalf of a rival legislature based in Tobruk, vowed on Friday to "confront and expel" foreign forces.
"We declare jihad and general mobilization to counter the Turkish invasion," Haftar said. "The Turkish friendly people must rise up against the adventurers who force their army to be wiped out in Libya."
Haftar's LNA has been advancing on Tripoli in fits and starts since April 2019, having secured control over most of Libya, except for the deep desert in the south.
Libya collapsed into chaos and civil war after the NATO-backed regime change operation in 2011 overthrew the government of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi that had run the country since 1969.
Quote of the Day
"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron."
Comment: In Libya's elected government demands UN's usurper regime gone Joanne Morarity provides an overview of the two groups in Libya: For more on the situation, see: Turkey threatens to take Libya by force and install Turkish governor
Also check out SOTT radio's:NewsReal: Interview With The Moriartys - New Light on Benghazi, And Liberating Libya