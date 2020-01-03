Nagaland weather in January 2020

Somewhere winters arrived late. Somewhere it arrived with all intensity. Nagaland is witnessing snowfall at few places which unprecedented & very early. After decades according to some. Video courtesy; Jacob Rongmei. pic.twitter.com/lj9Z5qoCB0 — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2019



Parts of Nagaland saw snow for the first time in decades—and more may be on the wayIt may have taken a while—four decades as some reports claim—but it finally snowed in parts of Nagaland last week and it's turned the region into a winter wonderland. The rolling green mountains and meadows in the districts of Zunheboto, Kiphire, Phek and Tuensang were blanketed in fresh powder due to a biting cold wave in northeast India.Several other parts of the northeast are also experiencing extreme cold conditions. Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday was the most frigid city in the northeast on Monday at a temperature of 2.9°C. The conditions were similar in Imphal in Manipur, while Shillong reported a low of 5°C.When life gives you snow, you make a snowman and snow angels—such seems the spirit of the people in Nagaland. The residents seem ecstatic about the weather as seen on their social media feed. Here's a glimpse of a snow-covered Nagaland: