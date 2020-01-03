© LISI NIESNER/REUTERS



Austria's conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is set to become chancellor again after his People's Party (ÖVP) entered into an unlikely coalition with the Greens.The 33-year-old leader commended an "excellent" agreement at a press conference with Greens party chief Werner Kogler, butKurz said his party's coalition deal with the Greens "offers ''the best of both worlds'' and will allow both partners to keep their election promises.Werner Kogler, who will become the country's vice-chancellor, said the parties had successfully "built bridges" for "the future of Austria".Kurz's former coalition with the far-right Freedom Party fell apart earlier this year after German newspapers released footage showing vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache offering public contracts to a Russian campaign backer.Freedom Party ministers resigned in mass before Kurz was eventually ousted by a no-confidence vote.ButThe election also resulted in the Greens increasing their support significantly, coming fourth in the election, with 13.9% of the vote.Kurz announced in November that his party had entered into talks with the Greens.