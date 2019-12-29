Society's Child
New York machete stabbings at Hanukkah event in rabbi's home result in 5 wounded, suspect arrested
Fox News
Sun, 29 Dec 2019 13:30 UTC
The assault in Monsey, N.Y. -- by a machete-wielding suspect who drove away but whom authorities believe was the man they apprehended later -- continued a string of incidents in recent weeks that have included beatings of Jewish people on the streets of New York City and a massacre at a kosher grocery store in nearby Jersey City, N.J.
Five people were wounded at what public records say was the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who leads a nearby synagogue. Soon after the attack, video posted on social media showed emergency responders frantically transporting victims on gurneys to waiting ambulances.
"I was praying for my life," Aron Kohn, 65, who was inside the house at the time, told The New York Times. "He started attacking people right away as soon as he came in the door. We didn't have time to react at all."
Those wounded were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Ramapo police Chief Brad Weidel told The Associated Press. There was no immediate information on the severity of their injuries.
Among the groups condemning the attack was the Republican Jewish Coaltion.
"The political leadersip in New York isn't doing nearly enough to protect its Jewish citizens," the Republican Jewish Coalition wrote on Twitter. "This has become a daily occurence in NY. These attacks might not be a convenient talking point for those on the left, but they still need to speak out."
Monsey - a town of about 18,000 residents some 35 miles north of New York City - had seen a previous attack just last month, when a 30-year-old man on his way to morning prayers was beaten and stabbed, The Journal News of Rockland County reported.
In New York City, the NYPD's Counterterrorism Bureau said it was "closely monitoring" Saturday's attack in Monsey, and the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said it was aware of the attack and was sending representatives to the town.
Messages posted later by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council of the Hudson Valley said that five people had been stabbed, including one victim who was struck six times, and that two of the victims were in critical condition. That message added that the suspect had been seen leaving in a gray Nissan Sentra vehicle.
Police in Clarkstown, N.Y., also were reporting that five people had been stabbed, WCBS reported.
Letitia James, the state attorney general of New York, condemned the attack in a message posted on Twitter.
"I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight," James wrote. "There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrifc situation.
"I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night," she added.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also posted a message condemning the Monsey attack.
"I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight," Cuomo wrote. "We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
NY stands with the Jewish community," Cuomo added.
Just hours earlier, Cuomo had taken to social media to condemn a previous anti-Semitic attack that occurred Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
"I am disgusted to learn of the attack on three mmebers of our Jewish community in Brooklyn on Friday--the 6th anti-Semitic incident in NYC just this week," Cuomo wrote. "The cowards responsible are trying to spread fear, but they will always fail. NY stands united against anti-Semitism & hate."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also posted on Twitter around midnight Sunday.
"Horrific," de Blasio wrote. "So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now.
"I've spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith," he added.
Also earlier Saturday, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wrote on Twitter that "feckless leadership" in New York City was partly to blame for the wave of anti-Semitism there.
"The violent anti-Semitic attacks in NYC are being caused by raw hate, feckless leadership, a culture of acceptance, education & promotion of anti-Semitism, & lowering quality of life," Zeldin, from the city's Long Island suburbs, wrote. "De Blasio & ALL elected and community leaders need to step up to confront & crush this threat."
