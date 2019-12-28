Benjamin Netanyahu's son has called for British diplomats to be "kicked out" of IsraelThe prime minister's middle child, Yair, made the commentHe explained his comment byMr Netanyahu also went on to complain that "Northern Ireland is recognised as part of Britain by the entire world" and "nobody disputes Britain sovereignty there and claims it belong to the Republic of Ireland".It follows a series of outspoken comments that has seen Yair Netanyahu compared to Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.Last year he clashed with Facebook after posting that he would "prefer it" if all Muslims left Israel and suggested "avenging the deaths" of two Israeli soldiers who were killed by Palestinian gunmen.When the posts were deleted by moderators, Mr Netanyahu republished them and criticised the social media giant as "thought police". He was then banned from the website for 24 hours., but has secured the support of his party, Likud, ahead of Israel's unprecedented third election in 12 months.Israel's longest-serving prime minister has refused to step down and has repeatedly claimed he is the victim of a politically motivated "witch-hunt".The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.