Japan
Thought we'd start with Japan this week as there is finally some good news coming out of the so-called powder paradise. As we all know it has been a very slow start to the season in Japan, with small snowfalls punctuated by short periods of mild temps and rain. It finally looks like the weather cycle is moving into winter mode with two good storms due across Honshu over the next week, the Grasshopper's latest forecast calling for 30-45cms for Honshu resorts in the next 24 hours. It started snowing to the base in Hakuba and Myoko this morning and this storm will be followed by another early next week with 20-40cms expected from next Tuesday through to Thursday. The snow is definitely needed as the cover is average in Hakuba and Shiga Kogen with limited on piste skiing although there was a little 10cm top up last Sunday night.
USA
Yet more snowfalls across the US this week, with resorts in the Sierras receiving 25cms early in the week while further east, resorts in Utah saw 15-35cms and the Tetons had 15cms. It was also a good week in Colorado with the resorts in the southern Rockies receiving a nice Christmas Eve top up of 25-30cms. The snow showers continued for a couple of days with Wolf Creek topping the snow totals with a very healthy 70cms by Thursday morning while further north Aspen received only 15cms, but by all reports it has been a good week in most resorts.
hammered by 90cms of snow in the past 24 hours while Big Bear was reporting 30cms overnight and it was still dumping this morning.
The Pacific Northwest saw similar totals last weekend the upper slopes in the Cascades last weekend, Mt Baker registering a metre of snow while Crystal mountain had 80cms, although warm temps saw rain at lower altitudes. The forecast for the USA is pointing to further snowfalls for the Pacific northwest and the northern Rockies, favouring resorts in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
CANADA
As forecast, resorts in British Columbia received good snowfalls last week and last Saturday, December 21, Revelstoke had a seven-day total of 120cms, bringing its December total to a whopping 4.3 metres.
Whistler hasn't received anywhere near that amount of snow, but at least it has started snowing and they have had 35cms in the past seven days. After some clear weather mid-week, it is snowing lightly in Whistler today, but heavy falls are expected with 30-35cms forecast over the next seven days.
EUROPE
There were heavy snowfalls across much of the Alps last week, but conditions eased mid-week with many resorts enjoying a blue-sky powder day on Christmas Day. The biggest snowfalls were last weekend with reports of 40-60cms in Switzerland and Europe while in France both Tignes and Les Arcs received over a metre in the 72 hours from Friday through to Monday.
Deep snow in Montgenèvre, France yesterday, Dec 27th. Thanks to Bakirtzis Tolis for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/7kzp6YtgEn— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) December 28, 2019
The snow was accompanied by strong winds in the western Alps and avalanche danger was also high. There were also falls of 20-40cs in Italy, where the forecast is for fine weather into early next week. It will be a different story in France, Austria and Switzerland with another front due tonight with moderate falls into the weekend.