Thought we'd start with Japan this week as there is finally some good news coming out of the so-called powder paradise. As we all know it has been a very slow start to the season in Japan, with small snowfalls punctuated by short periods of mild temps and rain. It finally looks like the weather cycle is moving into winter mode with two good storms due across Honshu over the next week, the Grasshopper's latest forecast calling for 30-45cms for Honshu resorts in the next 24 hours. It started snowing to the base in Hakuba and Myoko this morning and this storm will be followed by another early next week with 20-40cms expected from next Tuesday through to Thursday. The snow is definitely needed as the cover is average in Hakuba and Shiga Kogen with limited on piste skiing although there was a little 10cm top up last Sunday night.That should change for the better over the next week with more terrain opening just in time as they head into the busy January period. There were also snowfalls in Hokkaido this week with both Niseko and Furano seeing a few top ups, each receiving around 25cms since Tuesday. There is also more snow on the way for resorts in Hokkaido, but the snow totals are not as impressive as they are for Honshu, Niseko in line for 15cms while Central Hokkaido is looking for good for 30-35cms over the next seven days.Yet more snowfalls across the US this week, with resorts in the Sierras receiving 25cms early in the week while further east, resorts in Utah saw 15-35cms and the Tetons had 15cms. It was also a good week in Colorado with the resorts in the southern Rockies receiving a nice Christmas Eve top up of 25-30cms. The snow showers continued for a couple of days withwhile further north Aspen received only 15cms, but by all reports it has been a good week in most resorts.while Big Bear was reporting 30cms overnight and it was still dumping this morning., although warm temps saw rain at lower altitudes. The forecast for the USA is pointing to further snowfalls for the Pacific northwest and the northern Rockies, favouring resorts in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.As forecast, resorts in British Columbia received good snowfalls last week and last Saturday, December 21,Whistler hasn't received anywhere near that amount of snow, but at least it has started snowing and they have had 35cms in the past seven days. After some clear weather mid-week, it is snowing lightly in Whistler today, but heavy falls are expected with 30-35cms forecast over the next seven days.Further inland it turned out to be a snowy week in Alberta,with last weekend the pick for a powder turns after 70cms in 48 hours. Since then it has been clear and cold and there is not much in the forecast with a mainly fine a weekend ahead of some scattered snow showers during the week.There were heavy snowfalls across much of the Alps last week, but conditions eased mid-week with many resorts enjoying a blue-sky powder day on Christmas Day. The biggest snowfalls were last weekend with reports of 40-60cms in Switzerland and Europe whileThe snow was accompanied by strong winds in the western Alps and avalanche danger was also high. There were also falls of 20-40cs in Italy, where the forecast is for fine weather into early next week. It will be a different story in France, Austria and Switzerland with another front due tonight with moderate falls into the weekend.