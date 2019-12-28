Vandals have targeted an old Jewish cemetery in the small Slovakian town of Rajec, toppling over 20 tombstones. A similar incident happened just two weeks ago about 70km away.The vandalism in Rajec may have happened in mid-December, since the cemetery has few visitors."Unfortunately, very few people visit the tombs of their relatives in Jewish cemeteries because there are very few relatives alive," Jewish publicist and journalist Konstanty Gebert told Ruptly. "The hatred must be powerful enough that insulting the dead, even if no living are insulted, gives satisfaction."Gebert said the vandals must have had plenty of motivation, as the tombstones are heavy and great physical effort would be required to overturn them.A similar attack was reported earlier this month in the town of Námestovo, which is located northeast of Rajec, less than a two-hour drive away. Almost 60 graves were damaged by vandals there.Police are investigating the two cases. It is not immediately clear if there is any connection.