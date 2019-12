President Trump lauded Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for voting "present" on the two articles of impeachment approved last week in the Democratic-controlled House.Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said she voted against impeachment because it did not have bipartisan support."Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," the Hawaii Democrat said in a statement after the vote. "I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country."No Republicans voted to impeach Trump.Two Democrats - Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson of Minnesota - voted against both articles. The following day, Van Drew of New Jersey, switched parties to become a Republican.