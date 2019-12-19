Society's Child
Man opens fire near Russian FSB HQ in central Moscow - at least 1 dead, reports of multiple shooters
RT
Thu, 19 Dec 2019 18:11 UTC
The shooting occurred around 6pm local time right at the heart of Russia's capital on a street leading to the square and the iconic FSB building and some 10 minutes on foot from the Kremlin.
Gunfire can be heard in several videos from the scene circulating on social media. The footage also shows multiple law enforcement officers in full gear and ambulances.
It still remains unclear what exactly happened. The shooting reportedly started near FSB's public office on Bolshaya Lubyanka street. The security services only confirmed that a gunman was neutralized and Russia's Health Ministry said two FSB operatives received serious wounds during the shooting.
One video clip on social media showed a person running onto the street and falling down, while in another several people can be seen lying on the ground with others trying to give them first aid.
The area is popular with Moscow citizens and tourists for its restaurants, high-end shops and various attractions for the holidays. Civilians have apparently not deemed the incident to be too serious, as footage from the scene shows them casually strolling past crouching law enforcement officers armed with assault rifles and peeking out of cafe windows.
"Very many shots were fired. I can't tell how many, but very many," eyewitness Vladimir Adyasov told RT. "[The gunfire] lasted about a minute and a half. The situation was very dangerous."
Police can be heard in the videos urging people to leave the area, while public transportation was rerouted. The shooting triggered a large law enforcement response; armed police, as well as the FSB's own special forces, were swiftly dispatched to the scene.
The incident took place on the day commemorating Russia's day of the security services (FSB) and after President Vladimir Putin finished his annual press conference, although there's no official confirmation that the shooting may be connected to any of the events.
Comment: As usual with mass shootings of this sort, reports of multiple shooters are in conflict with the official narrative of a "lone shooter." This case is no different, so far. Despite initial official reports of a single gunman, Russian media sources quoted eyewitnesses reporting up to 3 gunmen. But RT is reporting that officials are now denying reports of multiple shooters. So the situation is still confused. But live Russian-language coverage claimed that the FSB confirmed that there WERE 3 shooters, one of whom was highly trained, another who was holed up in the FSB HQ parking lot. Two of the shooters are reported dead, and special forces are reportedly planning to attack the third in the parking lot.
The identity of the shooter who was killed by the FSB has yet to be established.
RT reports:
While the FSB itself is reportedly treating the incident as an "act of terrorism," Russia's Investigative Committee has described it as an "attempted murder of law enforcement officers," while announcing the launch of a criminal probe.
I have a feeling, the 'official story' in Russia will stay far closer to truth, though I well remember when that was the opposite case.
R.C.