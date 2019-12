© UGANDA RED CROSS



Five people were killed by floods in Kampala, Uganda over the weekend, among them a marine officer on a rescue mission. Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that the body of the marine police officer, Sgt Godfrey Mwondha an officer with Uganda Police Force, was found in Mbuuya Katoongo swamp which is often used as a washing bay.In a separate incident, a mother and her daughter, residents of Sembule in Rubaga Division, were electrocuted after floods made electric wires sag. "It is alleged that Naiga (the woman) was hanging clothes during the early morning downpour, her hanging lines touched live wires transmitting electricity and she was electrocuted. Her daughter who tried to save her was also electrocuted," Owoyesigyire said.The East African nation is having its second rainy season which has reached its peak and Ugandan Meterological Authority has predicted that the rain will continue till end of December. The extreme weather has been blamed on the Indian Ocean Dipole , a climate system defined by the difference in sea surface temperature between western and eastern areas of the ocean. At the moment, the ocean around East Africa is warmer than usual, resulting in evaporation and moist air flowing inwards over the continent as rain. Scientists warn that as the ocean temperatures rise because of climate change, Indian Ocean Dipoles will become more frequent and severe.The floods affected the provision of electricity which in turn affected the mining companies which were forced to stop operations.