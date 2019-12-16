© ABC thisweek



he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived.

"All of a sudden Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction — classic laundering transaction. It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia, it's disguised as a loan to another company to 'Wirelogic' I believe — it then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan — this is called "Digitech" then it's dispersed as payment as board fees."

"Now you don't make two loans to make board fees unless you're laundering the money. $3 million gets to Hunter Biden in that way. That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute."

Rudy Giuliani traveled to Hungary and Ukraine a couple weeks ago and met with officials in Kiev in his ongoing efforts to expose corruption and pay-to-play schemes involving the Biden crime family and other Democrats. Mr. Giuliani revealed last Monday morning on Steve Bannon's radio show The War Room: Impeachment that he was working to

A few hours after his initial tweet on Sunday, Rudy began dropping bombshells one tweet at at time. "Shokin holds documents proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden's," Giuliani said. "He was fired due to VP Joe Biden's threat not to release $1 billion in vital US aid." Giuliani then said, "Shokin's medical records show" Stay tuned," Rudy said building anticipation.

"Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up," he added. Giuliani added:

Giuliani dropped more Ukraine-Obama-Biden corruption...to follow this report.