One officer and several civilians have been killed after shooters ambushed police before holing up in bodega and firing from behind the barricade in Jersey City, New Jersey. Dozens of schools are on lockdown with snipers on roofs.During a press briefing after the gunfight died down, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told reporters that there are "multiple" people dead inside the store. It is believed both suspects have also been shot, but police have sent a robot in to make sure they are down.Fulop said the scene was "still active but secure" and said that all children in nearby schools are accounted for. He added that one of the injured officers was shot in the shoulder and expected to recover.Police warned on radio transmission that the suspects were shooting at anyone they see on the street, NJ.com said. One officer was heard saying that gunfire begins each time a police officer attempts to move toward the bodega.The two suspects reportedly arrived in the area in a U-haul van and are carrying "long guns." The two shooters are apparently a male and a female, dressed in black. Local media reported that police said in transmissions that "pipe bombs" were found in their U-Haul.Barrages of gunfire could be heard in videos from the scene posted on social media.Twelve schools were reportedly placed on lockdown. One video, apparently posted by a student at Henry Snyder high school, showed multiple snipers on a nearby roof.One officer had earlier been shot at a cemetery and injured in the shoulder. A second officer was shot near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, according to police transmissions.Two suspects then fled into a nearby bodega and barricaded themselves inside, police told local media.One law enforcement source speaking to NBC New York described the attack as an "ambush."New Jersey State Police said on Twitter that roads in the area have been closed to divert traffic flow from the location of the active shooter. They said a canine unit, bomb unit, marine services and aviation, among others, are assisting with the ongoing situation.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its officers are among those responding to the incident.Jersey City Governor Phil Murphy said on Twitter that he has been briefed on the situation. A White House spokesperson said Trump has also been briefed.The conditions of the injured officers are unknown.