Remember back in February when she b*tched so much about an Amazon deal that would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York City that the company ended up backing out of the project altogether?
As she frequently does, AOC patted herself on the back over her key role in getting Amazon to nix the plans, tweeting "Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon's corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world."
Here we are 10 months later, and the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Amazon has agreed to another deal to bring jobs to New York City.
An Emily's List board member brought the news to AOC's attention, making a point to note the deal was made "without any financial incentives from New York City or state":
AOC's responses, which I will document below, are a case study on how she relies on her cult-like following to not only not read the fine print behind anything she tweets out but to also retweet out the misinformation and lies she so often spews, "information" which she erroneously claims back up her points.
Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time gloating, retweeting Kumar's post minutes later, acting as though the new deal was the same as the old deal minus the tax subsidies, which supposedly vindicated her successful efforts at sabotaging the previous one:
Media Matters propagandist Jordan Uhl alleged that AOC was "was unfairly criticized and attacked" back in February over her actions at the time, but that now Amazon "caved", which means her critics must have been wrong or something.
AOC gleefully retweeted Uhl's tweet and included a picture of herself, noting she was "waiting on the haters to apologize after we were proven right":
However, there are two big glaring problems with her "victory lap." This deal brings along with it 1,500 jobs. Not 25,000. The jobs will also not be in her Congressional district.
The Wall Street Journal article is behind a paywall, but enough of it is visible to see the job numbers they reported:
I was one of many people who pointed out that this "deal" was not the big "deal" AOC made it out to be:The giant online retailer said it has signed a new lease for 335,000 square feet on Manhattan's west side in the new Hudson Yards neighborhood, where it will have more than 1,500 employees. The new lease represents Amazon's largest expansion in New York since the company...
She later tried to claim the 25,000 jobs "was an unsubstantiated #", but she still ended up getting dunked:
Back in July, when there were reports that this deal was in the works, she pulled the same dishonest trick - and got called out then, too:
If this was the exact same deal minus the tax breaks, she'd be justified in bragging about it. But it's not, so now she just looks exceedingly foolish (which isn't anything new for her, of course).
Like I said, she just makes it too easy.
