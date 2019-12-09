© Reuters / Brendan McDermid and the Federal Bureau of Investigation



With the feds tight-lipped on Pensacola naval base shooter Mohammed Alshamrami's motives,Mohammed Alshamrami has been named as the gunman who opened fire on his classmates at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, killing three people and wounding eight. Alshamrani was a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force and had been studying at the naval base along with a cohort of his fellow Saudi students.The FBI is working "with the presumption that this was an act of terrorism," Special Agent Rachel Rojas told reporters on Sunday - but she added that the agency is not ready to comment on his motives, on rumors that his friend video recorded the attack, on allegations he showed friends videos of mass shootings at a dinner party, or on an alleged screed of anti-American, anti-Israel posts he made to social media immediately before the attack.But this wasn't the end of it.All three have since had their accounts reinstated, but the offending tweets - which Twitter claim violate its ban on promoting "terrorism or violent extremism" - have been wiped from the platform. Likewise, an account believed to belong to Alshamrani was removed immediately after the attack, with Twitter confirming the removal but telling CNN "that's all we have to share."Alshamrani's Twitter account was created in 2012. With the account deleted and any mention of SITE's reporting on his motives banned from discussion, what do journalists have to go on?Nothing for now.