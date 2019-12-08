gaza israel
© Twitter / @guyelster
On 29 November, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that a rocket was fired from Gaza "at Israeli civilians", noting that it was the fourth launch that week. Following the attack, the IDF conducted a retaliatory air strike against a Hamas military post in Gaza.

Air-raid sirens were activated in the Gaza Strip and Sderot on Saturday, according to the Israel Defence Forces. The IDF said that three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, noting that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System.

​Twitter users shared videos allegedly showing the moment when the Iron Dome intercepted the rockets.


​Twitter users shared videos allegedly showing the moment when the Iron Dome intercepted the rockets.

No further details were immediately available.​

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel for decades. Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has responded in kind, bombarding large portions of the region.