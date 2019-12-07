© Mountain Huts Preservation Society Tasmania



Strong winds, thick snow and freezing temperatures

Snow in the area is about one metre deep and temperatures dropped to as low as -7 degrees Celsius overnight.

Fire and flood elsewhere in Tasmania

Rescue efforts to extract three injured hikers from the Tasmanian wilderness will continue on Sunday morning after severe weather hampered the operation on Saturday.The trio remains in the Kitchen Hut on the Cradle Mountain National Park, where they sought refuge after they began to suffer from hypothermia on Friday afternoon.have halted the efforts of the police, paramedics and SES to rescue the group, believed to be from India.It follows a failed attempt to rescue them on Friday night whenAuthorities are hopeful the weather will ease in the morning to be able to rescue the walkers, aged 28, 37 and 45.Two Parks and Wildlife Service rangers and other walkers assisted the trio before a ground search and rescue party of three police officers and two wilderness paramedics arrived about 9:00pm on Friday.The police rescue helicopter was sent out again on Saturday morning, and landed near Cradle Mountain to wait for the walkers to arrive after worsening weather conditions ruled out a helicopter rescue at the hut.A hut at night in Cradle Mountain National Park in Tasmania.Tasmania Police Inspector Shane LeFevre said the rescue was a timely reminder for walkers in Tasmania."Hikers must pay close attention to weather forecasts and take appropriate precautions," he said."They must prepare fully for the extreme walking conditions of Tasmania, even in summer."They should preferably carry an EPIRB at all times, and if not prepared, delay their walk."The Australian Maritime Safety Authority aircraft, dedicated to search and rescue missions, was deployed yesterday from King Island and provided advice on weather conditions in the area.Wild weather is also causing issues on Tasmania's east coast, with an uncontrolled fire approaching the township of Swansea.The fire has now burnt through almost 2,000 hectares of land and is now 2 kilometres west of the town.It was sparked from a lightning strike a week ago and has been fanned by strong winds.Two Tasmania Fire Service strike teams will arrive in the area on Saturday to assist local crews.An initial minor flood warning has also been issued for the lower River Derwent, with a flood watch in place for the Huon and Derwent catchments.