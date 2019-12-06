- Tory Ojeda, 20, from Jacksonville, Florida, lives with three of her four partners
Tory Ojeda, 20, from Jacksonville, Florida, met one of her partners Marc, 18, in high school and then started a relationship with Travis, 23, two months later.
Their love story began three years ago and she has since announced her engagement to Travis in July.
She also found love with their long-term mutual friends Ethan, 22, and Christopher, 22. While seven months ago, Tory and Chris found out that they were pregnant with a baby girl.
Despite being in an open relationship, Tory is currently the only one who has multiple romantic partners.
However she says that her boyfriends are 'welcome' to pursue other people if they wish to - she even encourages the idea. Tory said: 'Honestly, I would love it if somebody found a second partner.
'Dividing time and figuring out schedules between all five people and making sure everyone feels included, it's kind of difficult.
Comment: It's difficult because these lamebrains are so consumed with instant gratification that they have lost their rationality and moral compass.
'I'd like to not be the only woman in the relationship. That would definitely be nice.'
On the issue of jealousy, Ethan said: 'There are a couple of healthy ways to deal with it. Primarily just talking to each other.'
Travis added: 'There's always going to be like little moments of jealousy, it does take a certain amount of restraint and just getting relaxed. I will say it helps if you know the person.'
'Her and Chris was a bit dicier at first, there was a lot more jealousy and I'll openly admit that. The same goes for Marc because I'd never interacted with them.'
Seven months ago, Tory found out that she was pregnant with a baby girl who they will welcome into their unconventional family in February.
'Chris is the biological father. We just know that because of timing and when the approximate conception date was,' Tory explained.
'Based off of the approximate conception day, we had been on vacation. So it was only us.
'But as far as I guess, socially goes, we're all raising the baby together, so everyone's dad.
Comment: More like no one will be 'dad'.
'We're all very, very excited to be raising a baby together.'
When asked how he feels about sharing the responsibilities of being a father, Christopher said: 'It's definitely a little interesting.
'I grew up with the idea of you know, one dad, one mum. But there is a lot of support between all of us dads and it's something we can tag team.
'We always joke about the idea of getting stack in an endless loop of go ask your dad.'
Comment: It's a pretty cruel joke since there will be an actual child growing up in a twisted environment with defective respectability, responsibility, and morality. No child should be raised in such a way.
Despite their enthusiasm to raise a child as a five, some members of their respective families are yet to come around to their relationship and to the pregnancy news.
Tory said: 'Most of my friends know all my partners and they love us and think that we're cute and such. My family is kind of quiet about their disapproval. Polyamory is definitely an uncommon thing.
'A lot of people have grown up in monogamy culture of, you don't really love someone if you have eyes for somebody else.'
Comment: There's a reason this sentiment has existed. It's because it holds the foundations of our culture!
Christopher added: 'My family is slowly coming around to the idea. The pregnancy has helped with that. But at the very beginning, I know my mother and father were hesitant about it.
'Her main concern was that she didn't like the idea of me having a partner who was not fulfilled with me alone.'
Comment: It's a valid concern. A man should strive to build the character and qualities of a full man for his partner, not settle to be a quarter of one.
However Ethan's family are 'very active' in their support, along with Tory's older brother, Alistair.
Alistair said: 'I will admit that since I'm her older brother, that I just have that tendency I suppose to be protective.
'I'm more so concerned that she's happy, that she is in a relationship where they both love each other mutually or in this case more people love each other mutually.
'I don't see anything wrong with Tory's relationship.'
After having to overcome judgement in public spaces, Tory hopes that she will eventually see more acceptance of polyamory in wider society. 'We definitely get weird looks,' she said.
'I've had people just say rude comments when we've just been hanging out at a fast food place. I've been called a hoe more than once.
'Maybe in our future, we might see it become a common thing where people don't bat an eye on it anymore at all. One can hope.'
Comment: A future where anything goes is actually quite dismal and pretty hopeless. This indeed looks to be the direction we are headed.
But for now, they are focused on their relationship and their future as a five. We would definitely like to have more kids down the line.
'With there being five adults in the household, we should probably have more than one kid.'
Comment: This is why we can't have nice things.
The article covers how cultures flourish when having strong sexual morals and collapses when such moral structures are dismantled. With the above story and many others like it, we have a pretty clear picture where we are at.