Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

The new effort to cast doubt over leaked NHS documents as a potential 'Russian influence' plot is nothing more thanWe have reached a point in time when no Western political scandal would be complete without a nefarious Russian angle. So naturally, when Jeremy Corbyn claimed last week thatduring trade talks with the Trump administration,But who would be willing to bravely step up to the plate and point the finger at Moscow?— the omnipresent US-funded 'think tank'wherever a desperate status-quo protecting political party might need them. This astonishing talent for sniffing-out alleged traces of Russkie interference is matched only by their ability to have the establishment media collectively gasp in admiration at their sleuthy skills.And, so it is that British media is beside itself this week with claims that the NHS leak might be part of a Russian disinformation campaign, seizing on a report compiled by the AC, along with social media analytics firm Graphika. The report claims that the way the documents were disseminated onlineanother Russian information operation calledMedia hysteria aside,are particularly important to note; the first being that there isthe second being that there is also— and the third being that theresponsible for this dramaOne of those experts,is described by Reuters and the Guardian simply as "head of investigations at Graphika." The Telegraph had the gaul to refer to Nimmo and co. as "independent researchers" — yet nowhere in the mainstream press, is it disclosed thatfunded by the British Foreign Office, ironically masquerading as an independent disinformation-busting 'charity' —In a healthy media environment, Nimmo's name appearing on any kind of 'research' whatsoever would immediately set off alarm bells — but journalists have been collectively infected by a compulsive desire to uncover Russian footprints around every corner, soAs for Graphika itself, its website proudly states that it is partnered with the US Department of Defense.Another expert, the AC's Graham Brookie, warns Reuters that the NHS leak "carries the spectre of foreign influence." Surely another unfortunate and unplanned oversight, but Reuters and the rest of the British press also forgot to mention thatbankrolled by an impressive lineup of US and UK weapons manufacturers, includingIt is also an insult and slap in the face to their readers. Try to imagine the reaction from Telegraph and Guardian journalists, if another news outlet used a think tank funded by the Russian government as an expert source on pretty much anything, without disclosing those deeply relevant ties?The whole affair is reminiscent of the 2016 DNC leaks which revealed that supposedly neutral Democratic Party higher-ups were actively biased in favor of centrist Hillary Clinton over left-leaning Bernie Sanders. Desperate to avoid negative fallout, Clinton's campaign, with help from establishment media, worked tirelessly to ensure that the public was consumed with concern over the source of the leaks ('Russia!'), rather than their content.True to form,which looks very much like an attempt to get the British public to stop talking about the Tories' alleged plans to decimate the NHS and to start obsessing over the "source" of the documents. Don't fall for it.