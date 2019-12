© REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko





Vyacheslav Sobolev and his wife Inna.





The youngest son of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman was killed by a stray bullet when a gunman opened fire on his dad's car.Vyacheslav Sobolev and his family were attacked on Sunday right after they left a restaurant that he owns in central Kiev. The gunman shot at the man's Range Rover at a crossroads right next to the posh establishment.The businessman is presumed to have been the intended target, but was unharmed. Instead, the youngest of his five children, his three-year-old son Aleksandr,Sobolev realized what had happened after his wife Inna, who was with their boy in the back seat, cried out, according to Ukrainian media reports.He carried Aleksandr out calling for help. An ambulance soon arrived and took the injured boy to a nearby hospital, but by the time they arrived the child was already dead.The gunman was seen fleeing the scene in a Lexus car. Kiev police launched a city-wide manhunt., among whom, they believe, are the shooter and his accomplices. He promised to provide more details during a media briefing later in the day.With the ruling political party behind his back he deflected several attacks on his reputation, which sought to tie him with the now-rebellious Donetsk region and Russia - an accusation that could get a person into a lot of trouble in Ukraine. Sobolev represents Poroshenko's party on the Kiev city council.It was not immediately clear who might be behind the attack on Sobolev. He's had several public conflicts with competitors and rivals over the years and even complained about receiving thinly-veiled death threats in 2016.