Three rescuers died in a helicopter crash during an overnight mission near the southern French city of Marseille, the French Interior Ministry said Monday.The crew had been on a reconnaissance and rescue flight in the Var region when their EC145 helicopter lost radio contact.The helicopter and its three occupants were found at 1:30 a.m. local time (0030 UTC) near the town of Rove, the ministry said."An investigation will determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy," it added.The country's Civil Defense said a pilot, an engineer and a firefighter were on board.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of the rescue workers on Twitter.Storms in the Var region a little over a week ago left six people dead and caused disruptions to rail services and road traffic.