The 26-year-old vet, Priyanka Reddy, suffered a flat on her motorbike on her way to an animal hospital on Wednesday and was stranded in the town of Shamshabad, where a group of men offered her "help." Reddy's sister Bhavya said she had last talked to her sometime in the evening - unaware they would never speak again.
During their final phone call, Bhavya said Priyanka indicated she was frightened at being stranded in an unfamiliar area, where she said there were several men and trucks parked nearby. Bhavya suggested that her sister should abandon the crippled bike and walk to the nearest toll gate to wait for her, but it was not to be.
Reddy's badly burned corpse was discovered on Thursday morning by locals. The woman's family could only identify her by a locket she was wearing.
"We are examining CCTV footage from the area," Shamshabad's deputy police commissioner told reporters. "The police [were] informed at about 7:30 this morning about the burnt body. We suspect she was doused with kerosene and burnt."
The victim's family believe police were too slow, and the despicable attack could have been stopped or averted altogether. Her younger sister went searching for her sister after receiving a desperate phone call from Reddy. She raised the alarm with her parents, who went directly to the police. They told the family to take their complaint to another police station as the area where Reddy's vehicle broke down was not under their jurisdiction.
"We lost a lot of time moving from one police station to another. Had the police acted without wasting time, at least my sister would have been alive," the victim's younger sister said.
Police have dispatched 10 different teams to track down the perpetrators, though it is unclear if any suspects have yet been identified. Reddy's bike remains missing, but police say it could provide important clues.
Police have arrested four suspects in the wake a brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in the Hyderabad area of India. Those detained include a prime suspect in the harrowing crime that has shocked the nation.
The four men were brought into custody on Friday, just one day after the badly burnt body of 27-year-old vet Priyanka Reddy was found, local media reported. The police were able to flag the suspects after browsing through CCTV footage from the crime scene.
Among those arrested is the prime suspect, identified as Mohammed Pasha, a local truck driver. Pasha, along with the other three men, is accused of kidnapping, gang-raping and slaughtering the woman near Tondupally toll plaza on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
The prelude to the tragedy began on Wednesday, when Priyanka Reddy's motorbike developed a flat tire as she made her way to an animal hospital. She tried to leave but a group of men blocked her way out and then offered to repair the flat tire. Police now believe the suspects intentionally caused the puncture in order to make their attack easier.
The woman's family has demanded justice for the heinous crime. "Whoever has done this needs to be hanged to death," Reddy's father said, echoing an outpouring of sentiment on social media.
