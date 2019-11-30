© Twitter



The charred remains of a missing Indian veterinarian have been discovered discarded beneath an overpass. The young woman was apparently abducted and raped on her way to work in yet another attack that has shocked Indian society.The 26-year-old vet, Priyanka Reddy, suffered a flat on her motorbike on her way to an animal hospital on Wednesday and was stranded in the town of Shamshabad, where a group of men offered her "help." Reddy's sister Bhavya said she had last talked to her sometime in the evening - unaware they would never speak again.During their final phone call, Bhavya said Priyanka indicated she was frightened at being stranded in an unfamiliar area, where she said there were several men and trucks parked nearby. Bhavya suggested that her sister should abandon the crippled bike and walk to the nearest toll gate to wait for her, but it was not to be.Reddy's badly burned corpse was discovered on Thursday morning by locals. The woman's family could only identify her by a locket she was wearing."We are examining CCTV footage from the area," Shamshabad's deputy police commissioner told reporters. "The police [were] informed at about 7:30 this morning about the burnt body. We suspect she was doused with kerosene and burnt."Police have dispatched 10 different teams to track down the perpetrators, though it is unclear if any suspects have yet been identified. Reddy's bike remains missing, but police say it could provide important clues.The woman's family has demanded justice for the heinous crime. "Whoever has done this needs to be hanged to death," Reddy's father said, echoing an outpouring of sentiment on social media.