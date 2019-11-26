© REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann



Thieves have broken into Germany's 'Green Vault,' a priceless collection of 18th century jewels and objects d'art stored in Dresden, and reportedly stoleof historical treasures.Police in Dresden confirmed the facility was broken into in the early hours of Monday via a window and smashed their way through the display cases.The perpetrators remain at large. Police say the alarm sounded just before 5am local time, and officers were on the scene five minutes later. A burnt-out car found a few miles from the Green Vault could be the getaway vehicle, but that has yet to be confirmed, the police chief said.Museum officials described the items stolen in the heist as "priceless" and "unique" treasures which are part of the world's cultural heritage.The collection,and includes an array of impressive jewels, art pieces, and trinkets. It's housed across two floors of the Royal Palace; a note on the collection website says the palace is closed Monday for "organizational reasons."Much of the collection was stashed in a fortress for safety during WWII, but some artworks were lost when the heavy bombing of Dresden ruined some of the Green Vault rooms.