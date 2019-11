© Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha



"It's not the final result yet. Let's wait for the final result, OK? However, it is clear that no matter what happens, Hong Kong is a part of China and a special administrative region of China. Any attempt to mess up Hong Kong, or even damage its prosperity and stability, will not succeed."

Largely symbolic

Beijing has said that the outcome of the municipal vote that saw opposition taking nearly 90% of the seats won't change Hong Kong status, while warning against any attempts to disrupt the situation.Preliminary results of the election reported by local broadcaster RTHK suggest thatAsked to comment while the vote count was ongoing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that regardless of the outcome, Hong Kong will remain an unalienable part of the Chinese state.Hong Kong administrator Carrie Lam, meanwhile, said that"The government will certainly listen humbly to citizens' opinions and reflect on them seriously," Lam said , expressing hope that the peace and security would prevail, and the city won't plunge into chaos again.The landslide victory by the opposition has been attributed to the(versus only 47 percent back in 2015) that saw many young voters taking to the polls for the first time. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, pro-Beijing lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-su, who lost his seat at the Tsuen Wan District Council, said that while he gained the same number of votes as in the previous elections, it was not enough this time - all because of the first-time voters, he suspected.he said, adding that he would "respect the electorate's decision."Hong Kong opposition, joined by a plethora of US lawmakers, have rejoiced at the result, with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn) going as far as calling it a "monumental defeat of pro-Communist China."While the opposition might have dealt a blow to the Carry Lam administration,and deal mostly with communal issues, such as transport, utility services as well as oversee the distribution of funds to be spent on recreational and environment activities.The only way the councils might influence politics is through voting for the next Hong Kong chief executive in 2022 as part of the 1,200 - member election committee. However, the councils send a maximum of 117 delegates to the panel, which is hardly enough to sway the vote, even taking into account that opposition already controls some 400 seats.