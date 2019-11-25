bomg syria
© Twitter / Turkish Defence Ministry / tcsavunma
A car rigged with explosive detonated in the Syrian town of Tell Abyad near the Turkish border, killing three and injuring 26, Ankara said.

Photos and videos on social media allegedly show the aftermath of the blast on Saturday.

A vehicle is seen engulfed in flames and covered in smoke, as locals rush to clear the rubble from the damaged building nearby.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said that three people were killed and more than 20 wounded. Local media, meanwhile, had reported earlier that there'd been at least 14 fatalities.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but Ankara said that Kurdish paramilitaries were behind the blast.

Tell Abyad is located in the northern Raqqa Province and lies along the border with Turkey. The Turkish army captured the town during its offensive against Kurdish forces last month. Tell Abyad later became part of the Turkish-imposed 'safe zone' along the border.

Two weeks ago, a car bomb exploded in the town's market, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30.