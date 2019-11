The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted psilocybin therapy a Breakthrough Therapy designation for the second time in a year, this time with a view on accelerating trials testing its efficacy treating major depressive disorder (MDD).Back in late 2018, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy status to the ongoing work from COMPASS Pathways investigating psilocybin, the key psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms , as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression. A large, multi-center Phase 2 trial spanning the US, UK and Europe is currently underway testing a variety of dosing strategies.This new FDA Breakthrough Therapy approval focuses on a seven-site, Phase 2 trial currently underway in the United States.The new FDA approval focuses on Usona's research into the broader condition of MDD, characterized by episodes of severe depression that last more than two weeks. Hundreds of millions of people around the world suffer from these kinds of acute major depressive episodes every year."The results from previous studies clearly demonstrate the remarkable potential for psilocybin as a treatment in MDD patients, which Usona is now seeking to confirm in its own clinical trials," says Usona's director of clinical and translational research, Charles Raison. "What is truly groundbreaking is FDA's rightful acknowledgement that MDD, not just the much smaller treatment-resistant depression population, represents an unmet medical need and that the available data suggest that psilocybin may offer a substantial clinical improvement over existing therapies."The Usona Phase 2 trial plans to enrol 80 subjects, randomized to receive either a single active dose of psilocybin or an active placebo containing niacin. The methodology being trialed is similar to other psilocybin therapy studies, with a number of preparatory psychotherapy sessions preceding the active psychedelic dose, and a number of integrative psychotherapy sessions afterwards.The previously discussed COMPASS trials looking at psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression should be completed sometime in 2020, suggesting the next 12 to 24 months will offer some compelling and solid data into how effective this new psychedelic therapy actually is in treating several different forms of depression."Given that there is so much complexity with psilocybin and that Usona is charting new ground, these interactions will ensure that Usona and the FDA are aligned in approaching the development program with acceptable best practices," says Raison.Source: Usona Institute