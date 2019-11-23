Steven Robert Setzer, a former U.S. Marine Corps pilot who once escorted former President Bill Clinton on the crew of the Marine One, is facing years in prison after being hit with child sex charges.
Setzer was put behind bars in May with sexual exploitation of a minor, sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, and aggravated child molestation. He has been forced to shut down his aircraft charter company, Strategic Moves, due to loss of clients after his incarceration.
On Thursday, WBTV in Rowan County, NC broke the news of Setzer's arrest and associated charges. This report was only revealed due to the shuttering of Setzer's company, an entire six months after Setzer was accused of the heinous victimization of minors.
Strategic Moves made the announcement that they were shuttering on their website: "Thank you for your patronage and loyalty over the last 15 years as clients of Strategic Moves. Strategic Moves has discontinued operations as of 10/31/2019. Many of our clients have transitioned to Davinci Jets who are capable and excited to provide an excellent level of service."
According to Setzer's biography, he learned quite a bit while helping Clinton jetset throughout the world. Setzer claimed that he learned precise attention to detail, which assisted him in being able to achieve excellence for the VIPs who obtained his services. One can only wonder what details Slick Willy wanted Setzer to handle while they were aboard the Marine One.
Setzer is not the only cretin with whom Clinton has shared an aircraft. Clinton was among the most high-profile companions of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein aboard his infamous "Lolita Express." Clinton is one of the powerful individuals who allegedly participated in Epstein's illicit child sex trafficking network.
Big League Politics reported earlier this year on how Clinton had flown on the "Lolita Express" during on least 26 separate occasions:
One man who might be particularly concerned is former President Bill Clinton, who reportedly traveled on Epstein's infamous 'Lolita Express' on a stunning 26 separate occasions.The list of sexual predators and abusers connected to Democratic Party politics is seemingly limitless. It turns out that the swamp runs deeper than anyone could have imagined.
Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged child victims, claims she saw Clinton herself while traveling to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Travel logs reviewed by Fox News indicate that Clinton traveled aboard Epstein's jet to assorted locales such as Russia, Africa, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, the Azores, China, New York, Norway and Belgium.
Clinton also brought up to 10 secret service agents on board the plane with him while traveling on the Lolita Express, providing federal protection to Epstein's illicit operation.
Epstein received a slap on the wrist when he was last brought to trial in 2008, after the federal government refused to charge him, only having to serve 13 months of confinement in the Palm Beach County stockade with work release that is usually barred for sex offenders.